Gov. Parson Fist-Bumps a Student -- Grant
Gov. Mike Parson fist-bumps a student at Four Rivers Career Center before beginning a tour of the facility March 11. Last week, Parson announced he was using American Rescue Plan Act funding to allocate $20.4 million to 51 different career and vocational education centers around the state. Of the money awarded, FRCC is set to receive $400,000.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Four Rivers Career Center in Washington and 50 other work skills centers across the state are the recipients of grant dollars to the tune of hundreds of thousands each.

FRCC is getting $400,000, the max provided by the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. MACCO grants are aimed at modernizing the equipment and infrastructure of Missouri’s technical schools. 