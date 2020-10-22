Four people were rescued from the Missouri River near the Highway 47 bridge in Washington around 8:40 p.m. Thursday Oct. 22.
According to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, the individuals were steering a 28-foot fiberglass boat when it began taking on water after striking an object in the water.
The individuals in the water all had life jackets and no injuries were reported.
Authorities did not release the identities of the four men.
Responding to the scene was Washington Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Police Department, the Washington Ambulance District and the Boles Fire Department.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
WPD is handling the investigation and is being assisted by the Missouri Department of Highway Patrol’s Water Division.