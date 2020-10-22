Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Much colder. Morning high of 67F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.