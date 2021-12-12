The race to be Washington’s next mayor became a little more crowded on Friday as James “Doug” Hagedorn officially filed as a candidate.
Filing for the upcoming municipal election opened Tuesday and stays open until Dec. 28.
Hagedorn, who served one term on the Washington School Board and is a retired pilot, had told The Missourian he planned to file following the news that incumbent mayor Sandy Lucy would not be seeking a fourth term. Hagedorn joins a field of candidates that includes: First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup, former city council candidate Kari Klenke and Nathan R. Krausch, who previously ran for mayor in 2018. Former Washington Mayor Richard “Dick” Stratman, who has announced that he will be mounting a mayoral bid to return to city hall, had not filed as of The Missourian’s press deadline on Friday.
Per city code, candidates for mayor must be at least 30 years old and a U.S. citizen and must have been a resident of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
Since the opening day of filing, no additional candidates have filed for the city council.
Two candidates have filed in the city’s First Ward: Allan Behr, of the first block of East Main Street; and Brandon Rodriguez, of the 100 block of Sir William Court.
In the city’s Second Ward, incumbent Mark D. Hidritch, of the first block of Edward Place, has filed for reelection. He was unopposed as of Friday morning.
In the Third Ward, three people filed as candidates as of Friday morning. Those candidates include Chad Briggs, of the 5700 block of Steutermann Road; Kevin Blackburn, of the 2100 block of Martina Drive; and Sara Scarborough, also of the 2100 block of Martina Drive. Blackburn has served multiple terms on the Washington School Board.
In the city’s Fourth Ward, Michael Coulter, of the 500 block of West Front Street, and former city council candidate Mike Johns, of the 600 block of Roberts Street, have filed as challengers against incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet, of the first block of West Front Street.
Johns unsuccessfully ran against Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier in 2020, garnering 35 percent of the vote compared with Holtmeier’s 65 percent.
Incumbent city attorney Mark Piontek also filed for reelection. He has served since 1988.