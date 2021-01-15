With less than a week to declare, a crowded field is turning out for the race to fill Washington’s open city council Ward 1 position.
Candidates must file before the 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 deadline. The voter registration deadline is March 10; absentee voting will begin Feb. 23; and elections are scheduled for April 6 but could be rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Washington
With Councilman Nick Obermark announcing Jan. 4 that he would not be seeking re-election to his Ward 1 seat, four people have now entered the race to replace him. Joining Duane Reed, the first person to file for the seat, are Tessie Steffens, Louis N. Swoboda and Dan Contarini.
In Washington, Ward 1 stretches north from Highway 100 and Burger Park to the city’s riverfront and east from Jefferson Street.
Ward 4 also will now have a competitive race, with Michael Johns filing to run against incumbent Joe Holtmeier. The position represents the downtown Washington area, stretching westward from Jefferson Street to West Fifth Street and north from Busch Creek to the Missouri River.
Kari Klenke previously filed to challenge incumbent Mark Wessels in Ward 2. This seat represents portions of the city east from St. Francis Borgia Cemetery to Franklin Avenue to the area south of Highway 100, including the Phoenix Center Park and Phoenix Shopping Center.
Ward 3 is now the only uncontested race in the city, with incumbent Jeff Patke the sole person to file to represent the area west of Franklin Avenue toward West Fifth Street.
Interested candidates can sign their declaration of candidacy at Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St. They must have been residents of their respective wards for at least six months and residents of the city for one year before the election. They must also be a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years old.
Union
Filing was quiet in other cities, with no one joining those who are already running for the Union Board of Aldermen.
In the only contested race, so far, Christian A. Dunn is running for the Ward 3 seat against incumbent Dennis Soetebier. Incumbent Brian Pickard is running for Ward 1. Incumbent Robert “Bob” Marquart is running for Ward 2. Incumbent Karen Erwin has filed for Ward 4.
A. David Arand has filed for re-election in the municipal judge position.
The April Union ballot will also include a proposition to eliminate the city’s tax collector position. Since 2009, Union has been paying the city collector $1 each year, with the position’s responsibilities removed and Franklin County collecting city taxes, but the city can only eliminate the position with a vote by city residents.
Candidates may file with the city clerk’s office at 10 E. Locust St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. for the last day of filing.
St. Clair
St. Clair has seen no new candidate filings since The Missourian’s previous report.
Incumbents Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland, Ward 2 Alderman Jamie Frossard and Municipal Judge A. David Arand have filed for re-election.
Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes is running for mayor, and Michael L. Wirt, who serves as the appointed police chief and city marshal, is seeking election to a full term.
Sullivan
Sullivan has only one contested race. Felicia (Lisa) Witt-Koepke is facing Sarah Steinbach to fill the open city collector position as incumbent Judy McPherson retires.
Seeking re-election are Mayor Dennis Watz, Municipal Judge Dan Leslie, Ward 1 Alderman Tony Wessler and Ward 3 Alderman Robert “Bobby” Maupin.
Kecia Philpot is also running for a vacant Ward 2 seat.
Pacific
No new candidates were reported in Pacific.
The following candidates filed earlier in the election cycle: Scott Melies and Andrew Whiteman for city marshal; incumbent Gregg Rahn for the Ward 1 aldermanic seat; Ryan Schaecher and Jerry Eversmeyer for the Ward 2 seat; and incumbent Andrew Nemeth for the Ward 3 seat.