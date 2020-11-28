A two-car collision in rural Franklin County sent three people to a St. Louis area hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol reported Daniel D. Hopper, 32, of Lonedell, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger truck southbound on Route N, near Mohican Drive in rural Franklin County, at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
As Hopper drove south, a 1998 Chevrolet S10 driven by Matthew L. Wilder, 27, of House Springs, was headed north on the highway. Riding with Wilder were two others, including Hannah M. Runkles, 23, of House Springs, and Jeremy J. Powers, 25, of Desloge.
Wilder’s truck, which was being driven too fast for the road conditions, crossed the median and into the path of Hopper’s truck, according to the report. Hopper attempted to avoid Wilder’s vehicle but the Chevrolet truck collided with the front of the Ford vehicle.
Injured in the crash were Wilder, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance District. Also hurt were Runkles, who suffered serious injuries, and was taken by the St. Clair Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment.
Powers was also hurt in the crash. He was taken by Meramec Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment of his serious injuries.
Hopper suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene by Meramec Ambulance District. Hopper declined further medical treatment at the scene, including taking an ambulance to a hospital.
Hopper, Wilder, and Powers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Runkles was not, according to the Highway Patrol, and was thrown from the bed of Wilder’s truck.