The city of Washington is reviewing bids for improvements to the Waterworks Building, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
In November, the city council approved a contract with Horn Architects for a $370,000 face-lift of the building, which sits at 1 Elbert Drive along the city’s riverfront, and recently went out for bids for a construction company.
The lowest bid was from Integra Construction at $409,969. Other bids received were: from S.K. Contractors, $426,400; from Demien Construction, $449,000; and from A. Eilers Construction, $568,000.
Each contractor also made a separate bid for painting, trash enclosure and exterior flatwork and downspout. Integra bid $22,560 for painting, $25,979 for trash enclosure and $55,989 for exterior flatwork and downspout. S.K. bid $12,400 for painting, $29,600 for trash enclosure and $39,800 for flatwork and downspout. Demien bid $21,500 for painting, $30,000 for trash enclosure and $61,000 for exterior flatwork and downspout. A. Eilers bid $15,500 for painting, $30,850 for trash enclosure and $94,150 for exterior flatwork and downspout.