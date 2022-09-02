Four Washington area manufacturers helped NASA complete the construction of its Artmeis next-generation megarocket, according to a release from the federal agency.
“We are excited to see the Artemis rocket take off, perform its mission and come back home,” said Tim Stahlman, aerospace supervisor with G.H. Tool & Mold of Washington.
G.H. Tool, along with Earle M. Jorgensen Co. Inc., of Union; Homeyer Precision Manufacturing Co., of Marthasville; and Sullivan Precision Metal Finishing Inc., of Sullivan, are being credited by NASA as “Artemis partners,” working on the Space Launch System.
The goal of the Artemis program is to “explore more of the lunar surface than ever before,” and to “establish the first-ever long-term presence on the Moon,” according to NASA.
Depending on the success of the Artemis missions — which will begin with a test flight of Artemis I at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday — NASA will consider its next great mission: sending the nation’s first astronauts to Mars.
Artemis I will carry three dummies in the Orion capsule during the six-week flight to the moon and back, according to NASA. The dummies have been fitted with sensors in order to perform stress tests that would not be able to be completed if humans were aboard the spacecraft. Subsequent missions will follow.
Stahlman said G.H. Tool began manufacturing the tools and components used to build the Artemis rocket materials about five years ago.
“It has been going on for a while now,” Stahlman said. “We didn’t actually manufacture anything that is going on the rocket, but the lifting tools and other things used to build the rocket.”
He said the company, which has been a supplier for Boeing for more than 10 years, became involved with the NASA project through Boeing.
Gretchen Homeyer, director of business operations for Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, said the company also got involved with Artemis through its work with Boeing. This is the first time in the company’s history that it has worked on a NASA-affiliated project, she said.
“Anytime our company is selected to provide the levels of machining quality such as what was required for the projects we provided is a very proud moment for all of our team, add in this historical event, you can imagine we are especially proud to have been selected to a small part of the success,” Homeyer said. Homeyer Precision employees worked on parts that were involved in the construction of the rocket for a significant part of the past two years, she said.
As a “Gold Level Supplier” for Boeing, she said the company will likely be involved with the subsequent Artemis missions.
Ted Timmons, general manager for Sullivan Precision Metal Finishing, said all 78 of the company’s employees have been involved in the company’s work on the intertank, 21-foot-long aluminum panels that protect the fuel tanks of the Artemis rockets. The panels come to Sullivan atop a semitrailer, where the panels are inspected, finished and plated and then returned to a company in Detroit that got the Sullivan company involved in the project.
“It has certainly been a team effort,” Timmons said.
The first of Sullivan Precision’s panels will be on the Artemis II rocket in 2024.
Timmons said the company has been working in the aerospace industry for several years now and previously completed work for SpaceX, an American spacecraft manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, a billionaire who also is the product architect of Tesla Inc.
“My grandfather, William Huggins, started this business and we are keeping his dream alive by our work on this project,” Timmons said. He said his grandfather “would be over the moon” to know that the company played a role in a NASA program.
Calls to the Earle M. Jorgensen Co.’s facility in Union were directed to their national office in Lynwood, California. Those calls were not returned as of press time.
In total, 22 businesses in the St. Louis area are credited as “Artemis partners.” Fifteen businesses have developed components of the Space Launch System, with Boeing working on Lunar Technology Development and Exploration Systems, and five companies working on components of the Orion craft.
According to NASA, companies in every state in the U.S. have contributed to the success of NASA’s Artemis Program.
If the Artemis I mission is a success, Artemis II could launch with four astronauts on board in about two years, according to reporting by the Associated Press. The Artemis II rocket would go around the moon and return to Earth. The Artemis III rocket, and future missions, would actually land people on the moon as early as 2025.
Once landed on the moon, the astronauts would work to build the Artemis Base Camp and the Gateway station in the lunar orbit. Having these facilities, NASA said, will allow robots and astronauts to explore more of the moon and conduct more scientific research.