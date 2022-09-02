Artemis I Launch Rollout

NASA employees work to get the Artemis I megarocket into position at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Aug. 16, 2022. Ahead of the rocket’s scheduled flight on Saturday at 1:17 p.m., four area manufacturers are being credited by the space agency for their work on the rocket.  NASA Photo/Ben Smegelsky.

Four Washington area manufacturers helped NASA complete the construction of its Artmeis next-generation megarocket, according to a release from the federal agency. 

“We are excited to see the Artemis rocket take off, perform its mission and come back home,” said Tim Stahlman, aerospace supervisor with G.H. Tool & Mold of Washington. 