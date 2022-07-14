With the new Hansen Park under construction in downtown Union, some are wondering if this would be a good time to return the annual Founders Day to the city center.
The event has been held in recent years at City Park. This year, it included a car show, along with traditional bands, kids games, food vendors and swimming at the Splash-N-Swimplex.
Suzy Curnutte, president of Union’s Park Advisory Board, told other board members that she heard from people on social media who want the event to move. “I swear, every year, I see people going, ‘I sure wish they hadn’t moved it from town square,’” she said at the board’s July 7 meeting. “My understanding is that was temporary, when we did move it there.”
Board member Dan Hittson asked if the Founders Day’s beer tent could be moved to Hansen Park, which is being funded by the late Union business and community leader Bob Hansen’s trust and donated to the city.
“That would mean that we have to move all of Founders Day there,” Curnutte said. “I’m just saying we discussed this and cussed it and discussed it and cussed it for the 10 or 12 years I’ve been on the board.”
Hansen Park will be located about a half mile from City Park, where Founders Day is now held. Others pointed out a lack of items for kids downtown. Hansen Park is contractually required to not have children’s attractions like a playground.
“If it’s uptown, then it’s not a family event,” board member April Thompson said.
Board member Jeannie Stevens said the city closed off surrounding streets when it was downtown to allow for kids events.
Ultimately, the board informally suggested to keep Founders Day at City Park but to have additional celebrations downtown.
“Not taking away from what we already have but adding something bigger,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
As for this year’s Founders Day, Pohlmann told the board that the car show, put on in conjunction with the Highway 30 Car Club, was a hit at this year’s event, held June 4. “It brought a lot of people in,” he said.
Board member Theresa Lanham said the city should rework the stand it had selling drinks near the car show in Rotary Park, which was west of much of the activity near the large pavilion.
She said the concessions might draw more people if more advance notice was given.
The stand was put there to serve the expected people at the car show, Pohlmann said.
“We did not sell much at all,” he said. “We were really unsure what was going to happen, what we needed to do to facilitate and accommodate things over there.”
This year’s event had six food trucks. Pohlmann said one truck sold out of food and left, while another sold out but was able to buy more supplies and stay.
For the second consecutive year, park officials said attendance at Founders Day dropped off toward evening. The last band performed until 11 p.m.
“It was more of a day event, and not so much of a night event,” Pohlmann said. “When we talk about next year, we may want to evaluate if we could bring other things in that would pull people in. The cornhole tournament, the car show, the kids games, all those (daytime) things pull a lot of people in.”
The exception was a beard competition, which drew 25 competitors in the evening.
“Based on beer tent visits, the traffic in the evening was way down,” said board member Jeff Watson, who volunteered at the event.
Others noticed that attendance dropped off after the pool closed at 7 p.m. “That might be everybody’s babysitter,” said board member Thompson.