A year after only luring one food truck to its annual Founders Day, the Union Parks and Recreation Department already has five of the popular mobile vendors lined up for the June 4 event.
So far, Up in Smoke barbecue, Seoul Taco, Maria Tamale, Chill Billy’s Snowcones and Kernel Cobbs Kettle Corn have signed on. Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said she is in discussions with operators of a sixth truck.
Breeden credits a reduction in fees Union charges food trucks to sell at city events with the increase in interest. Costs for for-profit vendors, like food trucks, were reduced to $50 from the previous $175. The fee for nonprofit food vendors, like the Lions or Rotary clubs, dropped to $25 from $100.
“I think that helps a lot,” Breeden said. “And we’ve got more and more food trucks (in business). That helps a lot too, especially with new ones wanting to get their name out there.”
The food trucks will be lined up along West Park Avenue, with their windows facing City Park to avoid people gathering in the street.
Another new twist to Founders Day will be a car show the parks department is putting on in conjunction with the Highway 30 Car Club. The city plans to have a separate pop-up tent selling drinks for the car show.
The parks department will request that the Board of Aldermen close Memorial Parkway on the west side of the park to allow for the car show, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
“We’ve got vendors lined up for kids activities,” he said at Thursday’s Park Advisory Board meeting.
Breeden added, “We’ve got face painters ... balloon sculptors, barrel (train) rides, the Monkey Bus.”
Those events will take place from 1-4 p.m. They will be followed by the pedal tractor pull and turtle races.
The city is trying to cut down on activities like a rock climbing wall, instead trying to find more “interactive” activities for kids, Breeden said.
For adults, Founders Day will have a beer garden, craft vendors and live music. Pohlmann said the parks department is still working to get the people who ran 2021’s popular cornhole tournament to organize one this year.
Food vendors are expected to be at the event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., while craft vendors are being asked to stay from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Breeden was not sure if the family fun games like sack races and a bubble-blowing contest would return.
After COVID-19 canceled Founders Day in 2020, it returned in 2021 and drew 350 people. That was well below the figures in 2018 and 2019, when more than 500 people attended Founders Day.