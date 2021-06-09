Union’s Founders Day was welcomed back Saturday after COVID-19 canceled the event last year.
The day started at 7:30 a.m. with 5-K and 10-K runs and went well past dark with concerts.
More than 350 people filled the park at the peak, but that was well below attendance numbers in 2018 and 2019 when the event drew more than 500 people, parks department Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said.
Participation in the turtle race was down considerably, though interest in the pedal tractor pull remained strong, Breeden said.
Overall, the event was “fantastic,” she said. “We had awesome weather. This was the first time in a lot of years. We were due a good one, that’s for sure. Everybody had a good time. Everything ran smoothly. We just wish we had more participation.”
One reason for the smaller attendance could have been the Washington Farmers’ Market, which drew several food trucks, Breeden said. The Union event had only one food truck, as well as several civic groups selling hot dogs, steak sandwiches and turkey legs.
Among the popular events was the cornhole tournament, where competitors tossed bean bags through holes in a board for hours.
“We had a lot more people than we expected,” Breeden said. “So we continued to add them as they came in. That went into the early evening.”
The event featured concerts by the Starlighters Big Band, 8 Track and Disengaged. Breeden said attendance dropped off later in the night.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann, who was leading his first Founders Day after taking over in February 2020, said the event seemed just the right size.
“There were lines, but they weren’t crazy long,” he said. “Vendors did well; the weather was perfect.”
Those attending Founders Day enjoyed the event.
“It’s just a lot of activities,” said Heather Stahlman, who competed in the three-legged race with stepdaughter Brylee Ryerson, 8. “You get to see everybody in the community and meet new friends.”
Stahlman last attended Founders Day as a child, when it was held in downtown Union.
Blayne Brooks brought his son Simon, 8, to the event. He said they enjoyed the balloon animals and the pedal tractor pull. “We really enjoy these types of outings, especially on a nice day like today.”
One complaint was over ventilation in the large pavilion, where the concerts were held. Marilyn Kehner said it was a problem during the Friday night concerts in the park, but it got particularly stuffy with temperatures in the high 80s Saturday. She suggested using industrial fans in the pavilion. “There are a lot of older people, and they can’t take the heat,” she said.
Pohlmann said industrial fans might not be great around a musical performance.
Franklin County Fair
The big annual events keep coming in Union with the return of the Franklin County Fair from Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13, at the fairgrounds at 530 Clark Ave.
Entry to the fair will be $10 for everyone on Thursday, June 10. On Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, admission will be $20 for adults 16-59 and $10 for children 5-15 and seniors 60 and over.
Sunday, June 13, will have $15 admission for adults and $10 admission for children and seniors.
Children 4 and under can enter free with a paid admission each day.