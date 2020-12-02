A former Washington resident will be arraigned next month in the 20th Circuit Court, which includes Franklin County, on charges that he raped and molested his girlfriend’s daughter.
According to electronic court documents, Michael A. Ballo Jr., 31, of Eureka, faces eight felony charges, including: two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree statutory rape.
He will be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 before Judge Craig E. Hellmann in the Franklin County Circuit Court in Union. According to electronic court records, he is represented in court by Webster Groves attorney John C. Schleiffarth.
According to the authorities, the girl was 11 years old when the first assault happened, which occurred when the girl’s mother was out of the couple’s Washington home. At the time of the first assault, Ballo was 18 years old.
The incidents continued after the family moved to Union in the fall of 2008, to Moscow Mills in 2010 and when the family moved back to Washington in 2011.
The girl first told a staff member at CenterPointe Hospital, a mental health facility where she was referred to as a patient in September 2010 for evaluation and observation following her displaying suicidal tendencies, about how her mother’s boyfriend assaulted her as a pre-teen and teenager.
On July 28, Ballo Jr., was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in Union for questioning. An arrest warrant was issued for Ballo Jr. in August. He was taken into custody at that time.