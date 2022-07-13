Wendy Nordwald Kozma, a former Warren County assessor, pleaded guilty in court last month to 15 counts of felony stealing, according to electronic court records.
Nordwald, who will be sentenced Aug. 26, served as the county’s assessor for more than a decade. She faces up to 105 years in prison, if a judge ordered her to serve the maximum sentence of seven years per charge consecutively.
The charges against Nordwald stem from her tenure as an assessor and her years overseeing the Missouri State Assessors’ Association’s education fund. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol had alleged that Nordwald, who oversaw the fund from 2011 to 2020, had embezzled more than $250,000 in funds from the association by writing approximately 196 checks to herself.
The checks were reportedly written for reimbursement of expenses, according to the highway patrol. However, investigators who reviewed Nordwald’s personal bank and credit card records alleged that they found no expenses that were related to Nordwald’s work with the assessor’s association.
For example, there were monthly, automatic payments to Planet Fitness for a gym membership.
Prosecutors have said the 15 counts against Nordwald are connected to 15 specific checks or withdrawals that Nordwald gave to herself from 2018 to 2020. Those checks range in value from $875 to $2,780, totaling over $23,000.
Nordwald resigned as the county’s assessor in 2020, relocating to Florida and using the last name Kozma. At the time of her arrest, she had been serving as the executive director of the Highlands County Habitat for Humanity in Sebring, Fla. She resigned from that position after being suspended without pay, according to the Highlands News-Sun in Sebring.
After news of the Nordwald’s arrest broke, officials in Warren County requested that the public corruption and fraud division of the Missouri State Auditor’s Office conduct an investigation. That investigation revealed there was no mishandling of funds through the assessor’s office, according to the Warren County Record.