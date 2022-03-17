Former Union Area Chamber of Commerce Director Amanda Irene Egli is facing 18 charges related to allegedly using more than $18,000 in chamber funds on personal items, according to Union Police.
Of the charges filed by Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker against Egli, 38, of Union, 13 are felonies, including six counts of forgery, a class D felony and seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device, a class E felony. She is also charged with seven counts of class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit or debit device.
An investigation into Egli started in October after chamber board members contacted police about possible theft or fraudulent activity with chamber accounts. Egli was let go from the chamber Oct. 14 and a more than three month long police investigation began.
Investigators determined that Egli used chamber money in various ways to buy personal items and make forgeries during her time as director, police said in a news release. Personal items Egli allegedly purchased included airline tickets for her and a family member, an appliance for her home, clothing, event tickets, food and other items.
Officers arrested Egli without incident at her home at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, then booked and processed her at the Union Police station. Police said Egli was taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center, where she posted $100,000 bond and was released.
Egli was interviewed by police on Oct. 14, 2021, when she confessed to some of the accusations against her, including buying personal items and one forgery, police said.
Egli was named chamber executive director in September 2018, according to Missourian archives.
Egli has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. April 14 before Judge Matthew Houston.
Egli and her attorney, Scott A. Fulford, of Union, did not respond to requests for comment.