Don Northington

In this file photo, Don Northington stands next to artwork of Washington High School as well as a plaque naming the part of the school in his honor June 23, 2021, at his home.  

 Missourian Photo.

Dr. Donald Lee Northington, former superintendent of the Washington School District and past executive vice president of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, died Saturday, March 18, at age 95.

A World War II veteran, Northington was an active civic leader for decades and a tireless proponent of Washington. 