Dr. Donald Lee Northington, former superintendent of the Washington School District and past executive vice president of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, died Saturday, March 18, at age 95.
A World War II veteran, Northington was an active civic leader for decades and a tireless proponent of Washington.
“There are a few people that you immediately think of as truly great Washingtonians. Don was most certainly one of the great ones,” Washington Attorney Bob Zick said Tuesday.
“The reasons are many. Don was a proud veteran who served honorably in the United States Navy, where he honed his leadership skills for what was to become a truly remarkable career.”
Northington served as the Superintendent of the Washington School District for 27 years from 1963 to 1990 during a period of significant growth for the district.
“As superintendent, Don had a steady and firm hand on the challenges the Washington School District faced during his tenure,” Bill Miller, Sr., former publisher of The Missourian recalled. “Those challenges included student growth and building needs. At the same time, he was alert to the needs of the community. He was an effective leader.”
The school district honored Northington by naming its high school’s main lobby after him. The district’s WINGS Educational Foundation inducted him into its Hall of Honor in 2009.
Mark Wessels, who worked with Northington at the school district and at the chamber, called Northington “one of the most empathetic persons he has ever known.”
“ ‘Doc’ hired and brought me and my family to Washington,” Wessels said. “As my boss, he let me do my job and didn’t look over my shoulder, but was always willing to listen and give advice when asked. He later became a friend. He truly understood the needs and pains of others. We’ve lost one of the good guys.”
Northington went to work for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after he retired from the Washington School District. He stayed with the education department, traveling across the state, through 1993. He took over the reigns at the Chamber in 1994, when he assumed the position of executive vice-president. He worked on a number of issues at the Chamber including modernizing the license bureau, boosting membership and saving the downtown post office.
“One of the biggest challenges Don faced in the Chamber position was working to keep the downtown post office open. He was one of the leaders in that successful effort,” Miller noted. “In addition to working with top officials of the U.S. Postal Service, he also made contacts with members of Congress who were interested in postal affairs to obtain information and their support.”
Northington was active in his church, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, the Washington Rotary Club and numerous other civic endeavors. He is being remembered as a good person and a leader who got things done.
“Don was a straight shooter; if there was a problem, he acknowledged it and efficiently set about solving it. No spin. No egos. He didn’t care who got credit, he just solved the problem,” Zick said. “He was a good and loyal friend. If he knew a teacher who was applying for a job in another school district, he would promptly get on the phone and call the superintendent of the district and put in a good word, if a good word was indeed warranted.”
Zick said Northington will be sorely missed.
“Don was always willing to exercise his good judgment in an honest and humble manner, looking solely to what really mattered, whether it was as the Superintendent who consolidated the Washington School District, where he gained such respect around the state, that after his retirement he was recruited to work for the Missouri Department of Education; as a member of his church, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ; or as a spokesman and ambassador for the City of Washington.”
Northington was also remembered Monday at the Washington City Council meeting.
“Don Northington was a good friend, a true lion of our city. But just as importantly, he was also a really, really good family man who will be missed,” Mayor Doug Hagedorn said.
Northington is survived by one daughter, Ellen Geders and husband Thomas of St. Louis; two sons, John Northington and wife Janet of Chamois, Missouri, and David Northington and wife Yuki of Pass Christian, Mississippi; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Thomas of Auburn Township, Ohio and Susan Clarke of Lakewood, Colorado; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Washington with Rev. Eric Moeller officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for 95-year-old Northington will be held Sunday, March 26, from noon to 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will resume at St. Peter’s Church Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m. until the time of service.