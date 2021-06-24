The former site of the St. Clair Historical Museum will become a downtown parking lot. The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of the property for $6,500 from the museum at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
The aldermen voted in favor of the sale 3-1 with Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland being the sole vote against.
The parking lot will be located at the former museum site, 280 Hibbard St., and adjacent to residential homes. The lot will be available to visitors to downtown businesses, City Administrator Travis Dierker said. The property is a one-minute walk from The Breezeway at Blondie’s, a three-minute walk from Bella Si Salon & Spa and a four-minute walk from the Elks Lodge.
The lot is empty since the museum, which first occupied that space in 1992, burned down in an electrical fire in 2014, according to the museum’s website. Museum organizers have since purchased the old firehouse at 560 S. Main St. and relocated the museum there.
Carla Wulfers, president of the museum, was at the meeting to present paperwork proving her organization owned the property and had the proper insurance to facilitate the sale.
“It is a nice piece of property,” she said. “We have maintained it.”
Although the aldermen voted to approve the sale, the museum will still need to sign the contract and return it to the city.