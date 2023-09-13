The former co-owner of Sears Hometown Store in Washington, which shut its doors last year, has been charged with stealing from the business, according to online court records.
According to a probable cause statement dated April 22 of last year but not filed until last week, the Sears regional operations and loss prevention manager contacted the Washington Police Department in April 2022 to report fraudulent returns over the previous two years at five different Sears stores.
The loss prevention manager reported that Michael Orf and his business partner, who together owned five Sears Hometown locations, had been reporting returns to the store but not actually returning items, with money from the returns going into their own accounts. Orf allegedly told the loss prevention manager “the money was not for personal gain and they were using it to make payroll and pay rent on the buildings.”
Orf additionally told the loss prevention manager “that when they first started making the fraudulent returns they had full intentions of paying the money back through their grass cutting business but COVID struck the economy and they were not able to pay back what was taken,” according to court records.
A riding lawn mower purchased in March 2021 was recorded as returned on Feb. 12, 2022, with the money going to Orf’s account, but the loss prevention manager contacted the original buyer, who said they had not returned the mower and it was still in their possession, according to police. Orf allegedly reported a return without actually returning the merchandise and received $2,580.68 to his account.
“Orf made a written statement admitting to making fraudulent returns,” a WPD officer wrote in the probable cause statement. “When I made contact with Orf at his residence I asked if the information he gave on the written statement was factual. He said it was not because they told him if he wrote what they told him to write it would be easier on him. Orf was taken into custody for theft. I asked Orf if he would like to make a factual written statement and he said he did not.”
Orf is charged with stealing items valued at $750 or more, a felony.
Sears Hometown in Washington closed at the end of June last year. The other stores owned by Orf and his business partner at the time of the alleged theft were in Farmington and Poplar Bluff in Missouri, as well as Waterloo and Litchfield, Illinois.
This is not the first time that an owner of the Sears Hometown Store in Washington has been accused of criminal conduct.
In 2016, the previous owner, Demea Loyd, of Salem, pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $360,000 from Sears and was sentenced to three months in prison followed by six months of home confinement, according to Missourian archives.
