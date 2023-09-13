Washington Sears Store in 2022
The Washington Sears Hometown Store, which closed last year, is shown in this photo from May 9, 2022.

 Missourian File Photo

The former co-owner of Sears Hometown Store in Washington, which shut its doors last year, has been charged with stealing from the business, according to online court records.

According to a probable cause statement dated April 22 of last year but not filed until last week, the Sears regional operations and loss prevention manager contacted the Washington Police Department in April 2022 to report fraudulent returns over the previous two years at five different Sears stores.

