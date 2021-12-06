A rural Washington man who previously worked as a municipal police officer and a county sheriff’s detective has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sodomizing a boy that police say he met online.
Ryan Shomaker, 48, who previously lived in the 600 block of Royal Oaks Court, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to one count of second-degree statutory sodomy. He was originally charged with two counts of sodomy, but prosecutors dropped one of the charges in exchange for the plea.
St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Dueker accepted Shomaker’s plea and sentenced him to a suspended seven-year prison sentence, placing him on probation for five years, according to court documents.
When charges were filed in June 2019, authorities said the victim allegedly met Shomaker in February 2014, when he was a teenager. The two met on a social media platform.
The boy said Shomaker saw his profile and asked to meet and said that Shomaker picked him up and took him back to his residence. Authorities did not disclose details about the victim, including his name, age or area of residence.
Shomaker reportedly told investigators that he thought the victim was 17 or 18 years old when the two met.
Days later, charges said, the two met again at the Pleasant Valley Nature Reserve in House Springs, where Shomaker sexually abused the boy again. According to the charges, Shomaker also had sexual contact with the teen between 2014 and 2017.
Shomaker also received five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court to one count of statutory sodomy.
As part of his probation, Shomaker is ordered not to have any contact with the victim or with minors. He must also participate in a sex offender treatment program and must register as a sex offender.
Shomaker was a detective for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and resigned in 2010, according to previous Missourian reporting. He had worked for the department about 13 years as a road deputy and detective, according to county officials.
He left the Byrnes Mill Police Department in October 2018.