Former Washington Mayor Richard “Dick” Stratman said Monday he has ended his mayoral run and is endorsing another candidate in the race.
“I said if someone filed whom I believed in, then I wouldn’t run. That has happened,” Stratman said in his endorsement of James “Doug” Hagedorn, a seventh-generation Washington resident who is a retired airline pilot and who also served one term on the Washington School Board.
Stratman, as a declared candidate, did not officially file for the position.
Hagedorn filed for the race on Friday.
“I believe Doug Hagedorn is a very level-headed individual who would be a great mayor for Washington,” Stratman said. “I am going to do whatever I can to get him elected.”
Stratman, who served multiple terms as mayor, described Hagedorn as an “ideal candidate” who shares a similar vision for the future of Washington and the need for continued growth in the city.
“I am grateful and welcome his support,” Hagedorn said.
With Stratman’s departure from the race, there are four candidates currently vying for mayor: Hagedorn; First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup; former city council candidate Kari Klenke; and Nathan Krausch, who previously ran for mayor in 2018.
The mayoral race has sparked considerable interest since Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy announced she would not be seeking a fourth term next April. Candidate filing for the mayoral and city council races officially began Dec. 7 and continues until Dec. 28.
Per city code, candidates for mayor must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
Since the opening day of filing, no additional candidates have filed for the city council.
Two candidates have filed in the city’s First Ward as of Tuesday: Allan Behr, of the first block of East Main Street; and Brandon Rodriguez, of the 100 block of Sir William Court.
In the city’s Second Ward, incumbent Mark Hidritch, of the first block of Edward Place, has filed for reelection. He was unopposed, as of Tuesday morning.
In the Third Ward, three people filed as candidates, as of Tuesday morning. Those candidates include Chad Briggs, of the 5700 block of Steutermann Road; Kevin Blackburn, of the 2100 block of Martina Drive; and Sara Scarborough, also of the 2100 block of Martina Drive. Blackburn has served multiple terms on the Washington School Board.
In the city’s Fourth Ward, Michael Coulter, of the 500 block of West Front Street, and former city council candidate Mike Johns, of the 600 block of Roberts Street, have filed as challengers against incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet, of the first block of West Front Street.
Johns unsuccessfully ran against Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier in 2020, garnering 35 percent of the vote compared with Holtmeier’s 65 percent.
Incumbent City Attorney Mark Piontek also filed for reelection. He has served since 1988.