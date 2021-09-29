A one-day jury trial is scheduled to begin next week in the case of a former Labadie resident who is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy. The man, who is identified in court records as Thomas W. Abbott, 36, now of rural Wright City, also is facing criminal charges of providing pornographic material to someone younger than 18, a misdemeanor. A separate jury trial will be held in this case.
Both cases stem from charges filed in 2018.
In the sodomy case, Abbott is accused of sexually assaulting a person younger than 17 years old. Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the crimes alleged, the victim’s name is not being released by police.
Police allege that between Jan. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2015, Abbott sexually assaulted a then-16-year-old boy. At the time, Abbott was 33.
According to court documents, Abbott “groomed” the teen, sending him private messages on Facebook Messenger and encouraging him to meet Abbott in person.
During the six-month period, Abbott allegedly met the victim in the middle of the night and took him to Abbott’s home in Labadie. After being taken to Abbott’s home, according to court documents, the unidentified teen would be returned to his parents’ home before they woke up.
At some point, police said Abbott made a cellphone video of the two, but the teen was unaware that the video was made.
The cellphone used to record the sexual activity was seized in February while detectives investigated an incident with a different victim.
During that investigation, two electronic devices were seized.
A jury trial in this case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6.
In the second case involving pornographic materials, Abbott reportedly provided an unidentified individual, who Abbot knew was younger than 18, with pornographic material that showed a nude individual.
According to the probable cause statement, between January 2018 and February 2018, while living near Catawissa, Abbott routinely engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a teenage boy who lived near Union. Abbott, who was a volunteer with the school district, allegedly became acquainted with the student while working at the school.
Police said the conversations, which were largely conducted over a social media app, included details of sexual acts that Abbott and the victim would engage in and various meeting locations throughout the Union area. The pair had been in contact since November 2017.
On Jan. 22, 2018, Abbott allegedly sent the victim a photo of a nude male through social media using his cellphone. Police said when they questioned Abbott that he confessed to engaging in the conversations with the minor and sending the photo. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1. Pending any changes, a one-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.
At the time of both incidents, Abbott was a volunteer with Union High School’s wrestling program and FFA Chapter, served as a board member with the Franklin County Fair Board and also worked for one day as a substitute teacher with the St. Clair School District.
Officials with the Union School District have said that a background check was completed on Abbott. The background check on file was “clean,” according to previous reporting by The Missourian.
Abbott also was employed by the Union Parks and Recreation Department, where he worked in concession stands at sports fields. City officials told The Missourian in 2018 that he did not work at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex.