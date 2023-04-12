A former St. Louis County firefighter is now facing criminal charges after he reportedly set a New Haven home on fire earlier this month, according to court documents.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker filed criminal charges against Michael Wayne Cashon, 34, of New Haven, on Monday. Cashon has been charged with one count of second-degree arson, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of stealing. The arson and resisting arrest charges are felonies, while the stealing charge is a misdemeanor.
The charges against Cashon stem from an April 9 fire that occurred in the 200 block of Thurman Avenue in New Haven. Cashon, who previously worked as a firefighter for the Kinloch Fire Protection District in St. Louis County, lives on the same street in New Haven.
Court documents do not list how long Cashon worked for the Kinloch Fire Protection District. The documents say that he was dismissed in March 2023.
According to investigators with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, an eyewitness said that Cashon was at the home from 8 p.m. and then left the home at 8:13 p.m. The witness noticed a fire at the home and then called 911 at 8:14 p.m.
Cashon then returned to the scene, arriving shortly after the first fire truck arrived at the home. Cashon exited his vehicle, wearing a helmet for the Kinloch Fire Protection District and attempted to help firefighters with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District extinguish the fire.
Cashon was then arrested by the New Haven Police Department. When Cashon was taken into custody and taken to the New Haven Police Department’s station, he was found to be in possession of a lighter.
Specific details about Cashon’s interview with investigators were not released as part of the court documents obtained by The Missourian.
Back on Thurman Avenue, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and investigators determined that burn patterns of the fire showed there were two places of origin. The first was under the north window of the home along the north exterior wall and the second location was against the west exterior wall of the basement under the north end of an elevated deck, according to investigators.
The two locations were “separated by distance and location and were not connected,” investigators noted in their report.
At each location, there were “available combustibles,” including a cardboard box on the north wall and a plastic “55-gallon style drum with remains of carpet padding” on the west exterior wall.
“Based on my experience, training and education, the cause of the fire was an open flame introduced to the available combustibles at the north exterior and west exterior of the residence,” investigators wrote in their report.
Ultimately, the Fire Marshal classified the fire as “incendiary” for three reasons: the lack of accidental causes for the fire, the two points of origin and an open flame was the ignition source for the fire.
Since his arrest, Cashon has remained in custody at the Franklin County Jail. He is scheduled to have a hearing on April 17.
These charges are not the first time that Cashon has faced legal troubles.
In 2011, he pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution of a felony in Warren County. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on that charge.