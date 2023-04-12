A former St. Louis County firefighter is now facing criminal charges after he reportedly set a New Haven home on fire earlier this month, according to court documents. 

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker filed criminal charges against Michael Wayne Cashon, 34, of New Haven, on Monday. Cashon has been charged with one count of second-degree arson, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of stealing. The arson and resisting arrest charges are felonies, while the stealing charge is a misdemeanor. 