David Schneider, the former volunteer gymnastics coach convicted on five counts of child molestation, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday.
Three of the Schneider’s victims testified in his four-day trial that while training at the now-defunct Kids in Motion gym, he would touch their genitals over or underneath their clothing while helping them stretch. A fourth victim testified that Schneider attempted to touch her inappropriately and that he put his hand inside her shorts. The incidents took place in 2012 and 2013, and the victims were between the ages of 8 to 13.
Schneider was convicted on all counts after five hours of deliberation April 1. While the victims publicly identified themselves in court, The Missourian does not identify victims of sexual assault or other sex-related crimes.
Before the sentencing Wednesday, Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann denied a motion for a new trial from Schneider’s attorney Dan Briegel, who contended that prosecutors did not sufficiently prove Schneider’s guilt and alleged jury misconduct based on an incident during the trial when a juror spoke about the facts of the case during a recess. Hellmann reminded Briegel that this juror was struck from the jury — and both the prosecution and defense had been given an opportunity to speak with each juror.
Two of the victims and the mothers of two other victims made statement before Hellmann handed down the sentence.
“The full story can often get lost behind the facts and timelines —which is why I would like to take the time to acknowledge the parts of the story that can’t be portrayed by the facts: the emotional parts,” said one of the victims.
She spoke about the effects of this abuse.
“The part of me that should put trust in my coaches is broken,” she said. “I can’t step foot in a gym without thinking of the terrible things Dave did to me.”
One of the mothers read notes that her daughter, who did not come because of the trauma of being near her abuser, wrote.
“Being the first to come forward and being told I was lying made me not want to trust my parents,” the daughter wrote, explaining that the owner of the gym, Piper Hoemann, didn’t believe the allegations. “I was discredited, accused of lying and embarrassed.”
Hoemann pleaded guilty in 2019 for failing to report abuse and was sentenced to probation.
Another mother spoke about the trauma of her daughter’s abuse.
“She became wrecked with anxiety, especially if she has to be in public,” the mother said. “She never knew if she was going to run into this person she was afraid of.”
Her daughter has become “uncomfortable in her own skin,” and can’t hug her parents or grandparents, the mother said.
“She doesn’t even hug her own mother anymore,” she said, with tears in her eyes.
Another victim turned to face Schneider and calmly but pointedly directed her anger at him.
“This has been a long time coming, but I’m glad we’re finally here,” she said.
She spoke about how Schneider took advantage of her under the guise of a caring coach.
“It really wasn’t talent you saw in me,” she said. “It was innocence.”
She urged the court to give him the maximum sentence of 15 years per each count.
“There should not be second chances for molesters,” she said.
Hellmann commended the victims for their courage in testifying during the trial and speaking at the hearing Wednesday. Schneider did not speak at the hearing Wednesday.
“What you shared with me, I can assure you was not lost on me, this court or the jury,” Hellmann said. “It spoke volumes to who you are.”
Hellmann sentenced Schneider to 11 years in state prison on each of the first four counts and six years on the fifth count, all to run consecutively. It is unclear if — or when — Schneider would eligible for parole.
“You violated a position of trust you held with these girls,” Hellmann told Schneider. “I don’t know if it carried any weight with you, but it did with this court and the jury, as evidenced by their verdicts.”
In her statement, one of the victims read a quote from writer Anne Lamott, a quote that has been championed by other survivors of sex crimes: “Lighthouses don’t go running all over an island looking for boats to save; they just stand there shining.”
The victim said she believes there are other victims who, for whatever reason, never came forward.
“I want to be a lighthouse for them,” she said.