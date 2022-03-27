Father Jack Costello, the pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood and a former pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington, died early Sunday morning.
"We will all remember Father Jack's joyful energy and this is how we all imagine him greeting St. Peter at the pearly gates," St. Peter Catholic Church wrote on Facebook.
Costello had been battling cancer for the past few year, according to a letter he'd written to the parish.
Costello had been with St. Peter Catholic Church since 2005. Prior to that he was the pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish.
Fr. Mike Boehm, current pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish, arrived in Washington in 2003 while Costello was still the pastor there.
Boehm said he was "a great spiritual leader."
"He offered really good homilies on Sundays that lead people in their faith and help them to grow in their faith," Boehm said. "He was a very compassionate man. So he took good care of people who were sick, tended to them and their needs. When someone lost a loved one, he was compassionate and kind to them and helped them through the process of grief."
Costello has had a huge impact on the Catholic community of both Washington and Kirkwood. As pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish, he spearheaded the effort to expand and renovate Jesuit Hall. In 2016, he was recognized by the National Catholic Educational Association for his contributions to Catholic education with the "Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award," according to Missourian archives.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made. This story will be updated as more details become available.