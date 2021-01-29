The city of Union has agreed to play host to an amateur football team this spring.
The Franklin County Falcons will pay the city $25 per game to use soccer field No. 3 at Veterans Memorial Park on five dates between April 17 and June 12. The city will keep the concession revenue from the games.
The Falcons are an eight-man tackle football team that plays on a 50-yard field, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told aldermen at their Tuesday, Jan. 19, parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. The city will install one goal post on the field, which also was designed to play host to American football, while the team will use a portable goal post for the other end zone.
“They will only be using half of the field,” he said.
This is the first time the team has played in Union.
The Falcons are under contract to play in the Impact Developmental Football League for the 2021 season, according to the team’s Facebook page.
Other teams in the league include the Queen City Insane Asylum of Springfield, the Gateway BlueJackets of
Wentzville and the Northern Oklahoma RedHawks from the Tulsa area, Falcons coach and owner Patrick Hunter told aldermen.
“I know a good third of our team is Union High School graduates,” Hunter said. “I know some of the moms aren’t tired of watching their boys play football, so they’re really excited about this.”
Like the Union Wildcats, the Falcons’ colors will be red and black.
The team, which had tryouts in October, could eventually grow to play 11-man football if it attracts enough interest, Hunter said.
“It’s something I’d like to see grow in the area,” he said. “It gives the young adults something to do, keeps them out of trouble.”
Pohlmann was asked if the football team could damage the field for soccer use. He said the field is not currently used for league soccer.
Fans will be able to watch the games from the bleachers at the field, Pohlmann said.
The committee voted to move the agreement on to the full board.
Hunter could not be reached for comment after the meeting.