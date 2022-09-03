The shelves at Loving Hearts Outreach’s food pantry and three other Washington food pantries are a little bit fuller, thanks in part to the hundreds of people who attended the 11th annual Foodstock music festival on Saturday.
“Everything that we received in donations from Foodstock is already up on our shelves,” said Michelle Crider, executive director at Loving Hearts. Foodstock organizers reported Monday that the one-day music festival, which asks concert-goers to donate either non-perishable food items or to make a monetary donation, had collected more than $8,500 in cash and approximately 3,000 pounds of food.
This year’s monetary donation nearly toppled the record of $8,700, which was set in 2019, according to Cassidy Desmond, an event specialist with Downtown Washington Inc. The downtown advocacy group sponsors the festival, which was started by local musician Pat O’Donnell. This year’s festival featured performances from The Widow Makers, 8 Track the Oldies Band, The Texas Giants, Butch Wax & The Hollywoods and Salamander Slide.
Desmond said attendance at Foodstock was up over previous years. She credits the inaugural Missouri Book Festival, which also was held on Saturday, for bringing new faces to the event.
Desmond said this year’s fundraising total was bolstered by “a few large donations from some business owners,” and from individual community members. She said the average donation ranged from $20 to $50.
“We want to thank our community for their generosity,” Desmond said. “Your donation, no matter how big or small, is going to make a difference in the lives of someone in our community who would otherwise go hungry.”
The food and cash donations are split between Loving Hearts, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peter’s Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church. Desmond said while the food donations already have been dispersed, the monetary donations will be given out next week.
“(Foodstock) had a huge impact on us. ... Getting 12 cases of food, which is how much we received, is so significant for us, and we just couldn’t be more grateful,” said Deb Warren, a volunteer with the missions program at the Methodist Church. Jim Gephardt, treasurer of the Food Pantry Task Force at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, said he and other members of the task force also were grateful for the donations.
“Foodstock is always a generous contribution, and that is true once again this year. Thanks to this donation, we are able to keep operating as a food pantry and to continue to feed the hungry people of our community,” Gephardt said. He said the food pantry at St. Peter’s typically serves between 75 to 80 families per week, but those numbers are increasing, which put an extra emphasis on the impact that Saturday’s donations will have.
“With the demand being what it is, we will probably go through all of this within a week or two,” Gephardt said.
Crider and Warren also reported upticks in the number of families seeking assistance. Crider said they currently offer food assistance to 150 families.
“A decade ago, I would have said that the majority of the people we saw were senior citizens, but about three years ago we saw a lot more single mothers,” Crider said. “Now, I would say that we see a mix, but we are seeing a lot of new families who will come in for assistance once or twice, but then maybe we won’t see for several weeks or at all. ... That tells me that these families are struggling to make ends meet and so they are coming in to get that bit of help that they need.”
The Methodist Church food pantry offers food assistance to about 15 families, which Warren said includes a number of senior citizens.
“Every week that number seems to get a little bit higher,” Warren said. She, along with Gephardt and Crider, said they will rely on additional donations in the coming weeks. Donations to Loving Hearts Outreach can be made from 9 to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
“Both food and monetary donations are necessary, but probably the monetary donations can make a bigger difference for us,” said Crider, who added that the food pantry purchases food from the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
“We buy the food from them for 12- or 15-cents per pound, which is a very discounted price,” Crider said. “We are able to buy food from them by the pallet, and we do mean by the pallets.”
Food donations at Loving Hearts Outreach are taken almost directly to the shelves.
It is a similar story at St. Peter’s and at the Methodist Church, where organizers said they could purchase food from local retailers such as Aldi, Williams Brothers Market or rely on the donations from within their congregations.
Desmond said the downtown advocacy group is turning its attention now to the upcoming Farm to Table dining experience on Sept. 1, which is completely sold out, and the upcoming Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts, Sept. 23-25, which is expected to draw more than 10,000 people to downtown Washington for a three-day festival that will feature more than 75 vendors, live music and a children’s activity area.