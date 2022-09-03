Tim Warren and Mary Hollmann sort food
Patrons of the benefit concert event were required to bring either food or cash donations to attend.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The shelves at Loving Hearts Outreach’s food pantry and three other Washington food pantries are a little bit fuller, thanks in part to the hundreds of people who attended the 11th annual Foodstock music festival on Saturday. 

“Everything that we received in donations from Foodstock is already up on our shelves,” said Michelle Crider, executive director at Loving Hearts. Foodstock organizers reported Monday that the one-day music festival, which asks concert-goers to donate either non-perishable food items or to make a monetary donation, had collected more than $8,500 in cash and approximately 3,000 pounds of food. 