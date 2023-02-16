I started advocating in early 2022 for Union to have some sort of winter festival. And, apparently, a scammer agrees with me.
Someone recently posted an online ad for a two-day winter festival to be held Jan. 28 and 29 at City Park in Union. According to the ad that appeared on local Facebook groups, it was to have vendors selling baked goods, coffee and winter items. But Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the event was totally bogus.
Not having been notified of the event, which was to be on their property, parks department staff followed up with the woman listed as the contact person for the winter festival. She told them they had three food trucks lined up and numerous vendors.
But it turned out they had not registered with the parks department, so staff determined it was clearly an attempt to scam potential vendors. Apparently, the woman attempted similar scams across the country.
“It made me more confident that we do the process that we do,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
It would have been great to have a winter festival of some sort in Union. I pointed out last year how not one but two groups had “polar plunge” jumps into the frigid lake at Veterans Memorial Park. Both events were lightly attended, probably because not everyone wants to jump in freezing water in that nasty lake.
It would have been great to instead have an outdoor winter event more of the community can take part in, so people can get outside and socialize at least for a while during the winter months. Of course, a group did have plans to do a legitimate winter event, before winter caught up with them.
The Hyperlocal Extreme Weather forecasters initially planned to have a trout fishing derby at Union City Lake on Feb. 1, the first day of catch and keep trout fishing. The event got pushback from the Missouri Department of Conservation -- the agency that actually stocks the lake with 2,000 trout annually, which said a fishing derby could lead to a “rapidly elevated harvest rate of the allotted fish.”
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather offered to move the event back to Feb. 4, to give anglers a chance to get out to the lake before the event potentially depleted the trout population in the lake.
I had mixed feelings about this event. On the one hand, it would be great to have a community outdoor festivity in the dead of winter, exactly the type of event I hoped for. Unlike polar plunges, fishing is an activity the whole family can take part in, and, even if you don’t fish, they planned to have a candy cane hunt, food, s’mores and prizes.
But it did concern me that, even with pushing it back three days, the fishing derby was still to be held awfully early in the catch and keep trout fishing season. At least give the people who count on getting fish for food a week before bringing potentially hundreds of people out there. Some people worked during the week, so Saturday, Feb. 4 might have been their first chance to get out there.
The request was brought before the Union Park Advisory Board in December. The folks on the park board are nice and care about the city’s park system, but they aren’t fish biologists. The board heard the arguments from the weather people (MDC was not there) and voted 9-1 to have the fishing derby Feb. 4.
I empathized with board member Jeff Watson, the only park board member to vote against the fishing derby.
“The lake would be pretty much depleted after that, and that would negatively impact the ability of residents to fish the rest of the trout season,” Watson said after the meeting.
If anyone had asked me, I would have recommended giving the people who rely on the lake a full week to fish, then scheduling the fishing derby later on Feb. 11. I arrived here in late February 2020 and remember being told trout had already been depleted from City Lake by then, so it wasn’t going to take very long to clean out the trout. But make sure everyone gets a chance to fish before having such a large event.
The request for the fishing derby still needed approval from the Union Board of Aldermen. I was really hoping the aldermen would come up with a solution that both allowed a fun event but did not do anything to potentially endanger the city’s relationship with MDC.
But with several committee meetings, where such a request would usually be discussed by aldermen, canceled because of December and January holidays, the aldermen never discussed it. They just rubber stamped the fishing derby without discussion by signing off on the minutes of the park board meeting.
The park board is made up of volunteers, so I can understand those members making a questionable decision. But the paid aldermen have a duty to look more into an issue where there was disagreement on the park board.
By coincidence, I was correct. City Lake ended up being frozen over on the planned date of the fishing derby Feb. 4. Not wanting to put anyone at risk, Hyperlocal Extreme Weather canceled the event.
But, after some warmer temperatures, the lake was nice and thawed out the day I wanted to have it Feb. 11 and the lake has been packed with anglers in recent days.
Let’s hope Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, MDC and the city can get together and come up with a fun winter event that works for everyone in 2024. And let’s hope the scammers stay away!