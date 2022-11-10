All good things must end.
That was my first thought when I heard new Twitter owner Elon Musk will start charging verified users like me to keep our blue checkmarks. The charge was initially reported at $5 a month, then $20 a month (or $240 a year!) before Musk backtracked and said it would cost $8 a month. Current verified users of the social media site who do not pay up could reportedly lose their checkmarks within 90 days.
I don’t care if it cost 8 cents a month. I’ve loved being verified, but I’m not trusting my credit card information with Musk, who shares dangerous conspiracy theories and gives his kids names like Æ A-12 (even though he probably already has all my info).
My Twitter account (@GeoffFolsom) was first verified around 2014 when I was a reporter with the Tri-City Herald in Washington state. Our web editor jumped through the hoops to get all the reporters verified. I’m pretty sure he was following the wishes of our corporate parent McClatchy. The corporate office did not always have great ideas, such as the time they told us we all needed to join the short-lived Google Plus social network because it was supposedly the hottest social media site out there. But I was excited when they got us the blue checkmarks.
It was pretty bizarre being verified with fewer than 500 followers when I have friends who work at much larger papers and have four times as many Twitter followers as me who still are not verified.
It was something I thought was reserved for either celebrities or big-time reporters. Of course, the real reason we were verified is so Twitter users know information we share is coming from a reputable source who has gone through some sort of background check and not some bot account that was created 10 minutes ago.
That’s why Musk’s plan is so bad. It sounds like anyone will be able to buy a blue checkmark now and make it look like they are some sort of authority, when they could be trying to spread misinformation, like there is not enough of that already out there.
My Twitter following increased some after I was verified, though not as much as I had hoped it would, of course. I remember gaining 30 followers in one day when I covered a protest after police shot and killed a man. It definitely helped that our paper’s main Twitter account retweeted all the reporters’ stories.
And I’m proud to have gained some notable followers, like New York Times reporter David Fahrenthold and E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren. I also had lost some well-known followers like legendary wrestler the Iron Sheik and baseball writer Rob Neyer. It always made me sad to lose a prominent follower.
The growth in followers slowed to a trickle when I moved to a much smaller paper in Oregon. It was weird that my Twitter was verified, but the newspaper’s account was not. I tried to apply to get the paper’s Twitter verified but was rejected.
I still tweet out my columns and some of my other stories, but it is tough to get traction when most of my followers are from seven or more years ago. So I mostly tweet jokes no one will get nowadays.
Right now, I’m around 700 followers, probably less than I had in 2015. But the blue checkmark is still a bit of a status symbol.
Some will deny this. Podcaster Matthew Yglesias recently tweeted, “As a longtime working journalist, longtime check-haver, and someone who knows lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of media professionals I can promise you that working journalists derive zero value, social status, or self-esteem from this.”
This might be true for people like Yglesias, who has 535,000 followers and will probably still be relevant whether he is verified or not, but for us reporters who are verified despite a meager following, it is a different story. I might not be as well known as some of the other verified reporters or celebrities, but having a checkmark showed that there was reason for people to be interested in my work. And I hear from other reporters who want to know how to get verified (and are surprised that I am), so I am not the only one who thinks that way.
But even with my diminished following, there are times when my verified status is advantageous. When a tornado warning was issued, when hundreds of people were in the Union City Auditorium for the Children’s Christmas Party last December, there was a lot of interest in my tweets, which hopefully helped alert some people to the seriousness of the situation (I just wish the video I took and tweeted out had been better quality).
And emergencies like that are why it is important for some people to be verified. People need to be able to trust the information they are getting, and that isn’t going to happen if people can buy their way to credibility.
I’ve thought about quitting Twitter on numerous occasions, but thinking about how lucky I am to be verified made me stick around. The 420,000 verified users make up 0.2 percent of all Twitter accounts. So without the checkmark, I’m not sure I will keep my failing account going much longer.
It will be tough, because there are some funny people on Twitter and it is a good place to get breaking news quickly. But it can be addicting, so it is probably best to find something else to do with my time.