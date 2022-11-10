Geoff Folsom

All good things must end.

That was my first thought when I heard new Twitter owner Elon Musk will start charging verified users like me to keep our blue checkmarks. The charge was initially reported at $5 a month, then $20 a month (or $240 a year!) before Musk backtracked and said it would cost $8 a month. Current verified users of the social media site who do not pay up could reportedly lose their checkmarks within 90 days.

