The Union School District’s board recently had a discussion on next year’s school calendar, which was particularly lively on the subject of when to have the annual spring break.
There were questions about not only when the break should occur, but also how many days it should be.
When I was in school, we had spring break at several different times, but we were always given an entire week off. One of the disagreements was about whether Union R-XI should give students just the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to Easter, as well as the Monday after Easter, or whether they should just get the entire week before Easter off.
I take it the district has traditionally not given students and staff the entire week off, and, by a 4-3 vote, the board kept it that way. The slim majority reflected recent survey of staff members, where 53.4 percent of the 247 staff members were in favor of keeping the calendar that way.
Something tells me that if the staff got an entire week off, a clear majority would not want to go back to the way the calendar is now. Getting a week off when spring was starting was always refreshing when I was in school, and I’m sure people in Union would like it now.
Then there is the even more touchy question of whether spring break should be scheduled around Easter. There was not much controversy about scheduling the days off around Easter in 2024, when it will be March 31.
But Easter 2025 will be on April 20, giving students and staff barely a month to prepare before the school year ends in late May. It seems to me to be pointless having a long break, especially a weeklong break, just before taking the whole summer off (except for those taking part in summer school).
The board did not make any decisions on 2025, but moving away from having the holiday around Easter every year seems like a good move.
When I first started school, in Augusta, Georgia, the schools I attended, not surprisingly, scheduled our spring break around The Masters golf tournament. It was tradition unlike any other to not have school the entire week leading up to the tournament. This was also how they did it when I went to college in Augusta for one year.
Some years, including 2023, the end of The Masters coincided with Easter, but there were other years when our spring break was separate from Easter. Even in places where The Masters is not as big of a deal, having that first full week in April off is a good compromise. You get Easter off, when possible, but not when having Easter off means having to really juggle the year end schedule. And it makes sense for Missouri, because the weather sometimes doesn’t start to get nice until early April.
When I lived in North Carolina, I think we always got Easter week off. This made more sense back then, because school went into June, so we did not come back quite as soon before summer break. I think they also gave us Good Friday off leading into the break, but if there were snow (or in one case hurricane) days to be made up, we would have to go to class on either Good Friday or Memorial Day.
When I moved to Texas for my last two years of high school, everything seemed to be built around getting down to South Padre Island for spring break as soon as you can, so, at least in high school, spring break started the second weekend of March.
I think they had the break a week later when I went to college in Texas.
Of the different times I got to experience spring break, I liked having it in early March the best. Of course, that was in Texas, where, even if you stayed home, the weather was probably going to be nice in early March.
But, whenever Union R-XI decides to schedule its break, give everyone a real break and make it an entire week. I don’t think anyone will regret it.