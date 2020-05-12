I try to avoid giving controversial political opinions in this space. But on the issue of mail-in voting, I feel should for two reasons.
First, it really shouldn’t be controversial.
Second, I think it is one of the few issues I am somewhat more familiar with than the average reader. I hate to be “back where I come from, we did it this way” guy, but I voted by mail the last seven years living in Washington state and Oregon, so I want to give you an idea of this relatively easy and, by all accounts, secure process.
I should note that I’ve also lived in Texas and Georgia, where early in-person voting took me between 45 minutes and two hours in a presidential election. Though it’s not perfect, I definitely preferred mail-in voting.
What drew my attention were comments made in favor of in-person voting by Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker in a recent Missourian story.
“I think people take pride in personally casting their ballots,” Baker said. “It’s like getting their driver’s license for the first time.”
I’m sure people take pride in many activities that are more difficult than an alternative. Walking three miles into town, instead of using a car comes to mind. Or having to rewrite this story each time I mess up (which is often) because I’m using a manual typewriter instead of a computer.
But many people’s schedules won’t allow them to take that extra time during the day. Some have work, childcare or health issues that make it difficult to make it to the polls at the allotted time.
People who vote by mail also take pride in it. And they can do it on whatever schedule they need to for several weeks before the election.
And in a situation like the current coronavirus pandemic, being able to vote from home is a safety issue. One of the big retorts from people who want to reopen cities is, “stay at home if you don’t like it.”
That is really difficult to do if you don’t allow people who stay at home to exercise one of their primary rights as Americans.
To the county’s credit, some precautions are being taken for the June 2 election, which includes two Union Board of Aldermen seats up for grabs, as well as a use tax. Plastic barriers are being installed between voters and election judges, workers will wear masks and gloves and hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are being provided to workers and voters.
The Process
Voting by mail is a fairly simple process. Where I’ve lived, every eligible voter gets a large envelope, with a ballot and two other, smaller envelopes inside, a few weeks before an election. To help them make their choice, they also get a voter guide separately in the mail.
Voters first make their choices like they would any paper ballot. One difference is, being in the comfort of your own home, you feel a little more relaxed taking your time to make sure you are making the right choices. It’s a less tense experience than voting in a crowded school or community center.
For secrecy, voters seal the ballot in an unmarked security envelope. Then they place the unmarked envelope in the larger return envelope, which has the voter’s name typed on it.
The return envelope also has a personalized barcode, which lets the elections office know your envelope has been returned. It also allows voters to check online to see that it has been received.
The voter signs the outer envelope. They can then either mail the ballot (it varies by location on whether a stamp is required) or take it for free to drop boxes around town, usually at public buildings like a courthouse or library.
States differed on how they counted the ballots. In Oregon, ballots had to be in by election day, which means you had to either mail it several days in advance or bring it to a drop box.
In Washington, ballots need only be postmarked by election day. That was a bit frustrating for reporters, since it meant it could take several days to get a full vote count.
Concerns
Baker also raised concerns over the cost of mail-in voting, saying it could cost between $400,000 and $500,000 to hold an all-mail election, compared to between $170,000 and $180,000 for a traditional election.
But a 2016 study by Pew Charitable Trusts showed that in 2014, the first year Colorado instituted mail-in voting, the 46 counties with data available spent $9.56 per vote, compared to nearly $16 in 2008 under traditional voting.
Another recent story quoted Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as advocating eliminating presidential primaries and going to caucuses (Iowa anyone?). One reason he gave is because of the March primary’s being so close to the usual April election, which COVID-19 helped push back to June 2 this year.
But with mail-in voting, you could have both elections at the same time. For people who are members of parties, put the primary and municipal elections on the same ballot, something that would be very difficult now. For us unaffiliated voters, just give us the municipal races to vote on.
This is how it was in Oregon. Since I’m not in a party, my primary election ballot consisted of a lot of nonpartisan statewide judicial races (many of them, unfortunately, uncontested), but also some important votes on local issues like a tax levy.
And, while we’re at it, why not just put the municipal election on the November ballot? It would eliminate a low-participation election and likely increase the number of people deciding on who runs cities and schools. Mail-in voting makes it easier for more entities to vote at the same time.
Of course, these decisions will need to be made (and paid for) primarily at the state and federal level. It wouldn’t make sense for Franklin County to go to all mail-in voting if the rest of Missouri refuses to.
Some (including President Trump) have suggested that mail-in voting would hurt Republicans. But other studies show that no party would benefit over the other.
And while Trump has also said mail-in voting could increase voter fraud, his own committee investigating the issue was not able to find any large-scale problems.
Franklin County already had one mail-in vote, a proposed tax levy increase in a small sewer district near Catawissa. Only 134 ballots were mailed out, but 44.7 percent of those were returned.
That percentage was more than the higher-than-expected 42.5-percent voter turnout in the August 2018 primaries, which decided several key county races, since the Republican nominees were uncontested in November. It was well above the recent presidential primary and past April elections.
Others might even fear that vote by mail would make it too easy to vote, and thus make turnout too high. While states with vote-by-mail tend to have average turnout, that’s not the case every election.
I’m pretty politically engaged, but I can tell you there were mail-in elections I couldn’t motivate myself to vote in.
In Oregon, I lived in a different town than I reported on, so I wasn’t that familiar with the candidates in a school board election in Bend (where I lived). I knew the candidates weren’t drastically different, so I didn’t bother voting.
The biggest complaint I heard from residents of states with vote-by-mail is that they don’t get the “I Voted” sticker when they turn their ballot. Some places take care of this by placing a basket filled with the stickers atop the ballot drop box (which looks like a more fortified mailbox), letting voters take one as they drop their ballots.
I will acknowledge that communities could be better about handing out the stickers. But the mail-in system is sound.
While social distancing will likely not be that difficult at a historically low-turnout local election like the one in June, strides should be made to improve things by November.