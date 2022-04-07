With Major League Baseball season starting this week, and, especially, with Albert Pujols returning to the Cardinals, it seems like a good time to look back on my first visit to the then-new Busch Stadium in 2006, when Pujols was at his peak.
I’d visited the previous Busch in 1995, making a long detour during my summer off from college, driving back from my grandmother’s house in Georgia to my mom’s house in Texas. Back then, I didn’t bother to tell anyone I was taking a sudden trip to St. Louis. This trip would be much different.
At the time, I had seen 19 of the 30 MLB parks during my quest to see all of them. With the new Busch Stadium opening in 2006, I knew I was going to have to find time for a trip to St. Louis. But little did I know how early in the season I would make it.
I was working in Stephenville, Texas, but still had partial Dallas Mavericks season tickets. Though I lived two hours away, I was certain to attend the Mavericks’ April 19 regular season finale after hearing the team had something special planned.
After about a quarter, owner Mark Cuban came out and did a bit that ended with him telling everyone in the audience that they would receive a free flight to anywhere American Airlines flies from Love Field Airport and back. That sounded like amazing news, but there were a couple of catches.
First, American Airlines, which has its hub at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, only flew to four cities from the smaller Love Field, located near downtown Dallas. But the good news was that one of them was St. Louis, which is exactly where I wanted to go.
They also had lots of blackout dates. But I was able to work it out so I could fly out Friday morning and return early Monday, in time to head to work.
After I told my father, he decided he would drive up from Georgia and meet me in St. Louis. We’d then go to Cardinals games on Friday April 28 and Sunday April 30.
My dad picked me up at the airport, and we ate at White Castle, where I always went any time I visited a city that had one, before heading downtown.
We visited the Bowling Hall of Fame before the game. This was the first of two locations I would visit this museum, which moved to Arlington, Texas, a few years later. I definitely preferred the St. Louis location, where they actually let you roll a few frames. In Texas, they just let you play a little mini-bowling game, which seemed silly.
Before it moved into Ballpark Village, which didn’t open for eight years, the Cardinals Hall of Fame was in the same building as the bowling museum. I remember they had large models of both the Busch Stadium I visited in 1995 and Sportsman’s Park, which my father visited as a child.
Finally, we headed to the new ballpark, where the Cardinals were playing despite the stadium still being under construction. Because the old stadium had been located there until the end of the 2005 season, part of left field was not open to fans.
The most striking part of the ballpark was its view of the Gateway Arch. It always seems like a good idea to feature the most interesting site in town at your ballpark.
The highlight of the first game was seeing Pujols tie the Major League record for home runs in April with 13 (he broke it the next day when we weren’t there).
Though the Cardinals lost that first game, things were much different for the team in 2006 than when I first visited St. Louis in 1995, when they had an interim manager after firing Joe Torre. In 2006, the Cardinals were on their way to their first World Series title since 1982. And fans were packing the stands to watch Pujols.
Saturday, we got away from St. Louis to drive up to the Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal. I think the main attraction to the cave was its being featured in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” since it lacked things like stalactites and stalagmites. I most remember my father being upset that the tour guide told visitors that he accepted tips, which dad thought was excessive because we were already paying to get in.
After driving back to our hotel by the airport, we ate at Bandana’s Bar-B-Que. Forgive me, because I judged St. Louis barbecue on my experience there until I moved to Missouri in 2020. It turned out there are much better barbecue restaurants.
While I went to the museum at the base of the Arch on my 1995 visit, trips to the top were sold out for the day. But I was able to get a seat on the tram to the top before we headed to the game on Sunday.
Unfortunately, it was getting close to game time, so I pretty much used the Arch like a really tall pedestrian bridge. I took the tram up one side, briefly looked out the windows, and headed down the next tram on the other side. At least I could say I had been to the top.
On Sunday, Adam Wainwright came in for a relief appearance in the Cardinals’ 9-2 victory against the Nationals. Seeing Pujols, Wainwright and Yadier Molina play that weekend is pretty amazing, since they are all on the team 16 years later.
Wanting to possibly see Pujols hit his 15th home run of April, I rushed back to my seat after visiting the concession stand. I could tell the guy who was sitting next to us was not happy to have to let me walk by, briefly blocking his view of Albert at bat (this is one reason I now try to sit on the aisle at events).
After the game, we went and had nice dinner on The Hill before I went to bed so I could get up early to fly back to Texas in the morning. But it was nice getting to spend some time in Missouri after rushing through the state on my previous visits.
The flight to St. Louis was certainly the best free gift I ever got at a game, beating any bobblehead or rally towel.