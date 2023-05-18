We decided to do things a bit differently on our May 6 trip to St. Louis for the Cardinals-Detroit Tigers game.
Since moving to Missouri, we’ve always just driven downtown and paid to park. But, because we got an early start, and it was an afternoon game, we decided to give MetroLink light rail a try.
This turned out to be an interesting decision.
While light rail has an iffy reputation, St. Louis also had recent parking garage shootings, so there is no way to guarantee safety. Plus, I’m not a fan of driving in downtowns, even if downtown St. Louis isn’t as busy as some other cities.
We got our tickets at the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Station. A day pass was only $5 per person, which seemed reasonable. There were a few other groups of fans heading to the game as the train left the station, but it was relatively empty.
The first part of the ride felt safe, with a security guard in our car the entire time.
The train picked up more and more riders before we got to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station, where, because of damage from last year’s flooding, we had to switch from the Blue Line to the Red Line for the trip to downtown.
This turned out to be a major pain. First, we had to give up our seats on the first train to go wait for the next one. Then we stood on the platform for a good 10 minutes before the Red Line finally arrived. Then, when it did, the seating was already nearly full from the Red Line’s previous stops, so we had to stand packed in with everyone else.
The vibe was very different on the Red Line from the family friendly Blue Line train. Now, rap music was blasting and the smell of marijuana (at least what I’ve been told it smells like) was wafting through the air. That’s the kind of thing you expect on a rail line in the city, so it was no big deal.
But then I noticed a lot of commotion in the center part of our rail car. People started moving away. Once they cleared out, a young man, who did not appear to be headed to the game, pushed a middle age man in a Cardinals hat.
I’ve taken light rail and subways to games and concerts in cities like New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Seattle and San Francisco. It’s always an odd dynamic between the suburban people using the train to go to an event and the people who use transit as their only way to get around. Usually, though, everyone minds their own business and gets along.
That’s not to say I haven’t seen some different things, like a man who did not have a home take up several seats while sleeping the entire half-hour train ride into Portland, Oregon, or a man who did not appear to be mentally well, berating an older group (also in Portland). I’ve seen “biohazards” in seats on transit, but the closest thing I’ve seen to a fight was when two San Francisco 49ers fans argued after one of them called their polarizing, interception-prone quarterback Colin “Kaeperpick” on the way back from a 49ers loss in 2016.
I don’t know what caused the fight on the way to St. Louis, but it was pretty jarring to see. But, within a couple stops of the fight, the man who pushed the Cardinals fan started walking briskly through the car. As the train stopped at the station, security guards entered the train and quickly surrounded the man, escorting him off. Outside the train, the man made an elbowing motion with his arms, indicating that the Cardinals fan shoved him, though I have no idea whether that was true.
I have to give MetroLink security a lot of credit for responding quickly to the situation. Because of their quick and professional response, I will ride the train again, once they get the trains running the entire route nonstop. The Cardinals fan who got shoved walked in front of us as we left the train at the Stadium Station, limping as he went. That made me think he was either already hurting before the fight or he was injured in the fight. Either way, shame on the guy who shoved him. It took about an hour to get from Shrewsbury to Busch Stadium, which is a little longer than I would prefer. So I can’t recommend taking the train to a Cardinals game until they get it where you can take one train all the way from Shrewsbury to downtown.
The trip back to Shrewsbury was comparatively uneventful, other than the train being packed (even though we left the game before it ended). With people barely able to move, it underlined how important it is for everyone to be on their best behavior on the train.
As we drove home on Interstate 44, we noticed it looked hazy as we gazed out to the hills. Then, one of those message boards said there is a “yellow smog alert,” advising people to avoid driving if possible. So, if nothing else, we did our good deed for the day by limiting our driving when it was needed.