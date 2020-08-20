We decided to spend part of my recent birthday taking a little hike.
My wife’s doctor recommended walking on a trail in the Meramec Conservation Area. Unfortunately, she didn’t say the name of the trail or which part of the conservation area it is in. That was a problem since we learned the conservation area takes up nearly 4,000 acres.
We started looking for a trail on a gravel road off Highway K, between St. Clair and Sullivan. But all we could find were hunting notice signs, with nothing resembling a trail to be found.
Finally, we came upon a small roped-off road that looked OK for hiking. Well, the road quickly became overgrown and, after getting covered in burs, we gave up on that and went back to the car.
But we weren’t giving up on finding a trail. We drove north on Highway 185 and started heading toward Sullivan before we came across an entrance for a different part of the Meramec Conservation Area. We headed down another gravel road and found a parking area with a sign for a 12-mile loop trail. While we weren’t in shape to hike 12 miles, we thought we’d go out a little bit and come back.
Unfortunately, the trail went straight downhill, which I’ve learned means you have to hike back uphill to get to the car. After we walked for a few minutes, the trail ran back into the road we’d just gotten off, but this time it was near another parking lot, where the road dead-ended.
Jutting off the parking lot was a paved pedestrian trail that went over a wide footbridge. Beyond the bridge, we saw a sign for the Woodland Trail, which appeared to be the one the doctor was talking about.
The trail was the exact kind of path I like — paved, shaded, relatively flat and a loop, so I don’t have to walk by the same stuff twice.
It went over more footbridges and through woods until we heard what sounded like motor boats. Sure enough, we’d reached the Meramec River. It had several short trails that connect to the main trail, so you can get different views of the river.
The trail also goes by a cave that is now closed to the public.
We didn’t see any large animals, but found turtles, lizards and other small creatures.
All in all, it was a fun trail. The trail is 1.3 miles, which is just about right for me. It seems remarkably long for a wooded loop trail that is wheelchair-accessible.
Just remember to drive all the way to the end of the road to park. After finishing the Woodland Trail, we still had to walk back up the hill, which was not fun after the walk we already had. Getting back up the hill took about 10 minutes, including a few breaks to catch our breath.
The entire walk (including the detour down and back up the hill) took a little over an hour. Also remember, the Meramec Conservation Area is different from Meramec State Park, which also has good trails, about a mile up Highway 185.