I’ve been fortunate to visit most of the states in this country, but I had not added a new one since my wife and I went to Hawaii on our honeymoon in 2015.
That changed recently when I added Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to the list, giving me 49 states traveled to, making it two days before my 49th birthday. Alaska, nicknamed “The Last Frontier,” is now exactly that for me.
Well, according to my mother, I did visit the three New England states when I was too young to remember. While rules for having “visited” a state can vary, some people say driving through is fine, others say you have to actually get out of the car and do something, I feel I have to at least have a memory of being there for it to count.
Vermont
We did not have much time to spend in Vermont on Saturday, Aug. 12, having to check into our hotel outside Boston and then attend the Basketball Hall of Fame induction that night. A few weeks before our trip, I heard Dallas sports announcer Mark Followill mention on the radio that he planned to visit something called the Bennington Battle Monument in the southern part of Vermont. I looked it up, and it turned out to fit into our plans well, since we were going to cross into Vermont from the Albany, New York area before heading south to Massachusetts (a state I had visited before so forget I mentioned it).
As we approached the town of Bennington, we could see the 306-foot-tall obelisk above the trees. A feeling of dread came over me when we arrived and learned they were having a festival to commemorate the anniversary of the 1777 Revolutionary War Battle of Bennington. I wanted to leave after seeing two manned cannons near the foot of the monument.
I figured we’d leave after getting a refrigerator magnet in the gift shop, hopefully before someone frightened me by firing the cannons. Fortunately, my wife asked when the next cannon firing was, and it turned out it wasn’t for an hour and a half, giving us plenty of time to go to the top of the monument.
We paid a small fee to take the elevator to the top, but before going up, we watched a great performance by a drum and fife band, dressed in regalia of the American Revolution. We then went up the monument, getting a great view of stunning Vermont countryside, as well as New York and Massachusetts.
New Hampshire
After spending Sunday in Boston, we went to visit New Hampshire and Maine on Monday, Aug. 14. We stayed close to the coast in those states.
New Hampshire only has 13 miles of coast along the Atlantic Ocean, but it offers quite a variety. You start off with a packed Myrtle Beach-type area, with lots of snack bars and arcades. We couldn’t find a place to park there, but things calmed down as we went north. We parked along a seawall to look out over the ocean before driving by stately mansions into the town of Portsmouth.
With me picking what to do the first couple days, I let my wife decide what to do in New Hampshire and Maine. She wanted to see the Moffatt-Ladd House, which was built between 1760 and 1763. Among the residents of the house were William Whipple, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, and Prince Whipple, one of his slaves who our tour guide said was depicted in the famed painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
Unfortunately, what our guide, Nan, said appears to have been debunked. But she was very enthusiastic and made the more than hour-long tour of the hot, stuffy house enjoyable. Even better than the house were the surrounding gardens.
Maine
After getting blueberry smoothies, we headed into Maine.
Maine is a state I've long wanted to visit. In college, a couple buddies and I were frustrated and decided we were going to start over and move to Maine. We drove about 30 miles into the West Texas night before we thought better of it and returned to Lubbock. But it was nice to finally get to see this beautiful state.
We initially got on Interstate 95, but bailed when I saw a $4 toll was approaching. This was a mistake, since traffic on Highway 1 was at a standstill much of the way.
Eventually, we got to Kennebunkport, where I was able to achieve one of my goals for the trip – eating a lobster. Lobster might be my favorite food, but because of its cost, I’ve only had it maybe 10 times in my life. The lobster at Mabel’s Lobster Claw was excellent, and we also got a T-shirt for our niece, Mabel.
From there, we drove around a cape and got a view of the Bush family home. I haven’t heard much about the home since George H.W. Bush passed away, but, based on the black SUVs that looked like Secret Service vehicles, I’m guessing someone important was there.
It was interesting to see rocks along the ocean, which reminded me of the Pacific coast. The way trees went right up to the coast in Maine reminded me of Lake Superior.
Then we drove up to Portland, the largest city in Maine. Having spent much time in Portland, Oregon, it was cool to see its namesake. We went to the Portland Head Light at the entrance to Portland Harbor.
There was something about the clouds and sun just beginning to set that made for great photos of the lighthouse, even with my camera phone.
Unfortunately, the inside of the lighthouse was closed, so we couldn’t get a Maine magnet at the gift shop. But I decided to bite the bullet and take the toll road on the way back to Boston. They had a service area with a surprisingly nice selection of magnets. I bought a Kennebunkport magnet with a cute bear on it for an overpriced but worth it $9.
After getting a magnet the next day in Rhode Island (which I’d been to before I started collecting magnets), we now have magnets from 41 states and three foreign countries on our refrigerator. We failed to get a magnet in Connecticut, but that, along with needing to see more of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, gives us an excuse to return to New England someday.
