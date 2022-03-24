It’s been a while since a business that really generates much excitement for me came to the area.
But that’s how I felt when we went to the new Wally’s convenience store in Fenton on Saturday.
My wife and I first became aware of Wally’s on our first drive to Chicago, before the original location even opened, in July 2020. The large under-construction structure surrounded by an insane number of gas pumps caught our eye driving on Interstate 55 through Pontiac, Illinois.
My wife immediately checked its website and learned that the store would have barbecue and other food items, an extensive gift area, along with beef jerky and tons of other snacks and drinks. And, lest anyone think it’s a truck stop, no semitrucks were allowed.
Like anyone who has spent much time in Texas can tell you, we immediately deduced this is going to be the Midwest version of Buc-ee’s. That convenience store chain has dozens of locations, most of them Texas-sized, across the Lone Star state, and is now expanding to other states, including a planned store in Springfield, Missouri.
It was more than a year later before I finally got to go in the first Wally’s. I left early in the morning but drove the three hours to Wally’s before I had breakfast, a brisket burrito. It was pretty good, but I wanted to give some of the lunch/dinner sandwiches a shot.
Unfortunately, my next chance to eat there came around 10:30 p.m., and all the hot food items had been put away. That was a big disappointment, though on my trip to Texas over the holidays, I learned that even the great Buc-ee’s doesn’t make barbecue at 2 a.m., which was a major downer.
With so much still to try there, I was excited to see Wally’s start construction on its second location and first in Missouri, just off Interstate 44 in Fenton.
After watching it go up for several months, we learned Wally’s had opened (though Wally’s website still said “coming soon”) and visited the first chance we got.
Upon arrival, we noticed a couple differences from the Illinois store. The Fenton location had a more extensive entrance and checkout on the side of the building. It also seemed to have more elaborate gifts, stuff I would buy for my mother (though she never likes the gifts I get her, so maybe I should not buy it).
Then we were off to the food. I’ve wanted to try their fresh-popped popcorn but the line across the center of the store changed that idea.
Plus we wanted to get to the barbecue area, where they had premade sandwiches set aside. I initially found an Italian beef sandwich and grabbed it. Then my wife found the brisket sandwiches, so I grabbed one of those. I didn’t really want to spend $6.50 per sandwich twice, but I also didn’t want to put one of the sandwiches back, so I took them both.
We then noticed the bakery area, which I had not visited at Wally’s Illinois location. I got a gigantic white chocolate macadamia nut cookie.
Finally, we went to the soda fountain. Since I stick to diet drinks, they didn’t have anything too exciting for me. But they did have throwback logos on all the drinks, which made it a little more fun.
Then came the not-fun part, checking out. Only half the checkouts in the area we went to were staffed, so it took longer than I would have liked. They also had self checkouts that had not opened yet.
Finally we got our total, $44 (that’s in addition to paying almost that to fill up my wife’s car outside)! That made it a rough trip to the gas station for my wallet.
But then we got home and ate our food and the financial sadness faded away. The sliced brisket was very good, a thicker slice than you often see around here. And the Italian beef appeared to be made from brisket, which was heavenly. The cookie was also great.
I’m sure we will visit Wally’s more in the future, but, as good as the food was, we will probably go sparingly. We don’t want to spend all our money on a pit stop.