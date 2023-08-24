My recent trip to Boston gave me an opportunity to take my wife to one of the great American sports venues - Fenway Park.
I was able to visit the home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912 for a couple games in 2005, and it is one of those places like Augusta National Golf Club or Lambeau Field that every sports fan should get to experience at least once. And, of course, if you go once you have to go again.
Regrettably, the only game we could make it to started at 12:05 p.m. We didn’t arrive back at our hotel from the Basketball Hall of Fame induction at 1:30 a.m. the night before, so we didn’t quite make it for the 12:05 p.m. first pitch of the Sunday, Aug. 13, meeting between the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. Some delays with our subway train getting out of the Riverside Station on the west side of Boston contributed to our tardiness.
We emerged from the Kenmore Station around scheduled first pitch time, being welcomed by the famed Citgo sign as we exited. We raced over to the ballpark and I got in line to buy a Fenway Frank. With my wife buying sunscreen, I decided to head to our seats, which were in the 29th row of the bleachers. Some may consider the location among the least desirable seats in the stadium , but Fenway is so compact, every seat is great.
I showed my phone “ticket” to the usher, who asked me if I was attending the game alone for some reason. I explained that my wife would be joining me soon, and climbed up to my seat.
I barely got a chance to take in the Green Monster wall in left field and the other sights of Fenway before another team employee headed to my seat.
He said he wanted to move me to another seat that would be more comfortable. Fenway is known for its tight seats, but I wasn’t too bothered by them. My seat was on the aisle and no one else was really around us. Plus, I’d already climbed up there, so there was no point in leaving.
Still, if the new seats were going to be better, I was up for it. After my wife arrived, we headed down to the wheelchair section in the first row behind the Tigers’ dugout. They had padded folding chairs in the wheelchair spots for us to sit in.
While being moved was a bit awkward, it was an awesome location, in an already amazing place to watch a game. We were up close to the relief pitchers as they warmed up, and the Red Sox television sideline reporter (or whatever they call them in baseball) came out and broadcast next to us a couple times. I’m sure we would have been on television if any major plays happened in right field.
The only annoying part was, after my wife left our seats for a while in the eighth inning, another usher asked me if we were leaving, like he was trying to get rid of us so he could seat some other people. I thought that was pretty silly since I don’t think there is any place I would have rather been on a nice Sunday afternoon than Fenway.
Leaving before the ninth inning would have been moronic in this game anyway.
The Tigers happened to be the visiting team in the two baseball games I’ve been to in 2023. While they have been lousy on the field, they are fun to see this year for one reason - it’s the final season for their future hall of famer designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who in 2012 became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown, leading the American League in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.
While Cabrera sat out the game I attended in St. Louis on May 6, I got to see his final game at Fenway Park, which ended in a 6-3 Boston victory. It was a stirring moment when the Boston fans gave Cabrera a standing ovation before and after his last plate appearance. It made you think about all the legends’ final at-bats at Fenway over its storied 111 years, with Ted Williams hitting a home run in his final appearance there in 1960 being the most famous.
While the changes Major League Baseball implemented to speed up games this season have their disadvantages, like shortening the Fenway sing-a-long to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” in the middle of the eighth inning, it helped this game end in 2 ½ hours. With games involving the Red Sox routinely going over four hours in the past (especially when they play the Yankees), that is a minor miracle.
Some people might say my columns need a pitch clock, but that’s another story.
