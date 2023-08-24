Folsom at Fenway
Geoff Folsom near the seats he was moved to at Fenway Park in Boston.

 Maria Folsom

My recent trip to Boston gave me an opportunity to take my wife to one of the great American sports venues - Fenway Park.

I was able to visit the home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912 for a couple games in 2005, and it is one of those places like Augusta National Golf Club or Lambeau Field that every sports fan should get to experience at least once. And, of course, if you go once you have to go again.

