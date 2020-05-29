The Union area is home to the intersection of two of the great east-west highways in the United States.
At one time, the intersection of Route 66 and Highway 50 was just east of town. Now, Route 66 is officially decommissioned and known alternately as Highway AT and Historic Route 66 in the area.
Everyone with even a passing interest in cars or roads knows about Route 66. The “Mother Road” (which I also learned recently is called the “diagonal road” by some), ran from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, though much of it is now replaced by interstate highway.
We roughly followed Route 66 when I moved to Missouri in February, stopping at sites like the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, and the McDonald’s that goes over the highway in Oklahoma (which is technically on the interstate but still quirky).
Highway 50 is much less appreciated but still intriguing, and, more importantly, it’s still an official federal highway. In Union, it looks like a typical thoroughfare, passing Walmart, gas stations and fast food restaurants, but there is much more to the road.
It passes over marvelous waterways, the Ozarks, Rocky Mountains and expansive desert. In 1997, Time magazine did an extensive piece on Highway 50, with stories on issues impacting the towns along the route. It called the road “The Backbone of America.”
I haven’t driven too much of Highway 50, but I’ve been at its eastern terminus in Ocean City, Maryland, and its western end in Sacramento, California, each of which have signs saying the other city is 3,073 miles away.
Just east of Ocean City, Highway 50 crosses the Chesapeake Bay with two large suspension bridges. I drove over the bridge in 2016 and it was a dramatic site. We were heading from Washington, D.C., to the coast, stopping in Annapolis for, possibly, the best pepperoni pizza I’ve ever had.
If I’ve driven on Highway 50 between D.C. and Missouri, it didn’t make enough of an impression on me to remember it. I did recently drive the highway from Jefferson City back to Union, a ride with some beautiful hills, though my memory was overshadowed by the part we were stuck behind a slow-moving tractor.
In Colorado, Highway 50 passes by the 955-foot-high Royal Gorge Bridge, a tourist attraction where I stopped on a family trip in high school.
In 2008, I drove a large chunk of Highway 50 in Utah, though it ran together with Interstate 70 (a highway that 50 runs close to for much of its length). It was a beautiful stretch of road through mountains and desert, though I was a little freaked out by the sign that said there were no restaurants or gas stations for more than 100 miles.
I’ve only been on a small stretch of Highway 50 in Nevada, where its spareness earned it the nickname “Loneliest Road in America.” We did drive on a bit of the road in 2016 (a big year for us, travel wise) on the west side of Lake Tahoe, which was a stunning view.
I’ve only been on a small stretch of Highway 50 in California, but it is memorable to me. Shortly before we moved east, my wife and I made the short side trip from Sacramento to Folsom, home of the prison Johnny Cash made famous. I refer to whenever people ask how to spell or pronounce my last name.
While Route 66 has many more roadside attractions I look forward to visiting, I am also excited about seeing more of Highway 50 in the Midwest.