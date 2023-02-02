I’ve long been a fan of Neil Young’s song “Like a Hurricane.” But I only recently learned that being like a hurricane is something that can get you in legal hot water.
The Union R-XI School District found this out the hard way when the University of Miami, home of the Hurricanes, and its representative, Fanatics, told the school district that “the U” logo the school district used was too much like the one Miami had trademarked.
While I think this kind of bullying from large entities of a small school district is ridiculous, I look forward to Union finding a new logo, or suite of logos, as Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said recently.
I know some get attached to everything related to their high school. One of the strongest reactions I’ve seen from newspaper readers was when I was in Washington state, and the school district in Richland, without notice, removed and destroyed the giant concrete painted letters of the district’s two high schools from the hill they were embedded in as part of football stadium renovations. The negative comments from parents were likely a warning to the district should it attempt to remove the Richland High School Bombers logo, a mushroom cloud, from the gymnasium floor (the name came from being close to the Hanford Site, one of the locations of the Manhattan Project).
So I understand why people are attached and passionate to “the U.” But, first of all, I always associate it with the classless Miami Hurricanes football teams of the 1980s and ‘90s, though ESPN did have a couple good documentaries about the teams called, appropriately, “the U.” And, while, Union’s red and black version of “the U” holds up better, I think of Miami’s orange and green “U” as dated, a relic of the ‘80s.
Most importantly, though, I think it’s good for high school logos to have their own identity, especially when the school’s nickname is, shall we say, less than unique, like Wildcats.
The Missourian certainly saw a strong response to our story on the plans for a logo change, with nearly 500 “likes” or “angry faces” or whatever other expressions you can give, along with more than 300 comments on our Facebook page. It was the most read story on our online edition for more than a week.
I generally try to avoid reading Facebook comments to try to keep some sanity, but sometimes they are hard to avoid, and some of the comments on this story were actually helpful. One local tattoo artist designed her own logo with a new “U” that gradually fades from red at the top to black at the bottom. It looked really sharp and would probably be cheaper to obtain than the district working with an outside consultant on a logo.
At the recent board of education meeting where the logo change was discussed, Mabe was wearing a pin with a “U” logo with a paw print that I had not seen before. I like this because it covers both the “letter” logo, which looks better on helmets and on the 50 yard line, along with the animal logo, which can look better on T-shirts. I’m not a huge fan of paw print logos because my father had a bad experience when he attended Clemson University, but this paw was nice.
One logo I hope doesn’t get any more exposure is the one currently used as the profile photo on Union R-XI’s Facebook page. It appears to be half a cat’s head, with “R-XI” written in a way that reminds me of the 1980s organization Rock Against Drugs.
There are certainly plenty of good options for a solid new logo or logos for the schools in the district, though it is unfortunate that it came about this way.
Colleges, obviously, need high schools to get students, particularly athletes. So telling high schools they have to cease and desist, instead of coming up with some kind of agreement that will allow the schools to use a facsimile of a college logo seems stupid.
But I’d pretty much expect that from Miami. I’m not sure why Fanatics would get involved with this. I generally like Fanatics, Topps sports trading cards have become more available since Fanatics bought the company (though that probably has something to do with people not buying as many cards as pandemic restrictions ended), and my Fanatics Patrick Mahomes T-shirt that I got almost three years ago is still holding up strong.
But Fanatics clearly wants to be one of the top companies in sports. Beating up on high schools is not the way to do that.
Large sports companies have made a point of working with high schools, whether it is Nike putting on high school tournaments and camps, ESPN broadcasting high school games or the Dallas Cowboys having high school games at their practice facility in Frisco, Texas (in exchange for the school district paying for part of the facility, of course).
Fanatics needs to rethink its unnecessarily aggressive protection of the Miami trademark. The least they can do is throw in some free sweatshirts with the new logo once Union R-XI comes up with one.