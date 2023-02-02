Geoff Folsom

I’ve long been a fan of Neil Young’s song “Like a Hurricane.” But I only recently learned that being like a hurricane is something that can get you in legal hot water.

The Union R-XI School District found this out the hard way when the University of Miami, home of the Hurricanes, and its representative, Fanatics, told the school district that “the U” logo the school district used was too much like the one Miami had trademarked.

