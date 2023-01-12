This year, I really wanted to get away for the New Year.

After being awakened by an arsenal of fireworks at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day 2022, I did not want to go through that again. Plus, we did not go to Texas to see my family over Christmas like we did the last two years, so I was ready to go somewhere. Throw in some nice weather after frigid temperatures over Christmas, and it was the perfect opportunity for a weekend getaway.

