I like to think I evolve over time, but my recent music purchases suggest otherwise.
While I have purchased records from more modern bands like The War on Drugs, the last two new albums I’ve bought were from John Mellencamp and Tears for Fears, whose albums were among the first I got as a child nearly 40 years ago.
I got my first Mellencamp album, “American Fool,” back when he was known as John Cougar in 1982. My interest in the record was certainly piqued by the radio hits “Hurts so Good” and “Jack & Diane,” which reached the top 10 on the pop charts at the same time, something rare in those days.
While I certainly enjoyed Mellencamp’s music afterward, I didn’t buy another album of his until 2016. He was one of the “bucket list” artists I always wanted to see, so we purchased tickets to see him when he came to Bend, Oregon, near our home at the time. The tickets came with a free copy of Mellencamp’s then-new CD “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies.”
I guess my interest in Mellencamp increased after moving to the Midwest. We’ve visited Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana several times, and nearly every time, a Mellencamp song comes on the radio just after we leave Indiana, but we never get to hear him while we are there.
Having no idea where my original copy is, I even repurchased “American Fool” on vinyl at a swap meet last year.
But once I heard that Mellencamp’s new album “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack” would feature my favorite musician, Bruce Springsteen, on three songs, I knew I had to get a copy. That proved easier said than done.
I checked several Walmart and Target stores and couldn’t find it. I even visited a couple record stores, and nothing.
I think one issue was that Mellencamp’s album is not yet available on vinyl and record stores seem to have a limited selection of new CDs. I think that helps explain why it sold only 6,000 copies its first week, especially with people like me who don’t trust downloading albums and only buy from Amazon as a last resort.
I was about to give up and hand my money to Bezos when I checked the Washington Target store. I think I’m usually either in such a hurry to get to work or get home when I drive by there that I don’t stop, but I finally did.
Surprise, they had it.
I did not make the same mistake when Tears for Fears new album “The Tipping Point” was released in February.
Like most people who like Tears for Fears, I first got into the English duo because of their 1985 album “Songs from the Big Chair.” Hits from the album like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout” dealt with topics like the Cold War and the environment, which remain relevant today.
My father took me to Camelot Music near our house in Concord, North Carolina, in 1985, and asked me to pick out a cassette for him to buy me. After my usual indecision, I chose “Songs from the Big Chair.” In hindsight this was a great choice. I wore the tape out playing it on our drive to upstate New York that summer.
While that cassette is long gone, I’ve developed a newfound appreciation for Tears for Fears over the last couple years. I tried to find “Songs from the Big Chair” on vinyl but ended up settling for a CD of their greatest hits.
When I went to a sports card show in Chicago to get William “The Refrigerator” Perry’s autograph last fall, I listened to Tears for Fears’ hit “Head Over Heels,” which, like the DeLorean in “Back to the Future,” took me back to 1985, at least mentally.
So, I was quite excited when I heard about “The Tipping Point,” Tears for Fears’ first new album in almost 18 years. I was able to pick it up in baby blue vinyl at Target shortly after its release.
As for the music, I think both “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack” and “The Tipping Point” are very good. But neither artist is out there reliving the 1980s.
Of the three tracks Mellencamp did with Springsteen, “Wasted Days,” which was the lead single off the album, is the only one where Bruce shares lead vocals with Mellencamp. With both artists in their 70s, the song focuses on making the most of the days you have left.
Aging seems to be a big player on the album. You can tell it in Mellencamp’s voice, which has graveled over time, something smoking all those years certainly contributes to. But his songwriting remains top-notch.
As for Tears for Fears, their new album starts off kind of mellow with “No Small Thing” before the haunting title track takes over. The song “The Tipping Point” deals with band founder Roland Orzabal’s grief over the loss of his wife in 2017 and features lyrics like, “So who’s that ghost knocking at my door?”
Other songs like “Master Plan” and “Break the Man” don’t have quite so dreary a theme but still convey the urgency of Tears for Fears’ earlier music. I’ve probably enjoyed listening to this album more than any that has come out in the last year.
So now we just need Survivor to come out with a great new album to keep the ‘80s nostalgia flowing.