Recently, a list of 34 tourist destinations in the United States went viral on social media.
The Twitter post asked readers how many of the sites they’ve visited. It claimed that the average person had only been to five. They provided no sources for that number and it seemed a little low.
But there’s no doubt I have been to more places on the list than an average person, which makes me feel fortunate. Exactly how many I have been to depends on your definition of “been to.”
The only one I can definitively say I have not been to is the Road to Hana in Maui, Hawaii. I haven’t been to Maui, so that one’s pretty clear. That was one of several strange choices. You would think Pearl Harbor or Mauna Loa would be the Hawaiian choice, but I am not an expert on the area.
There are many I have clearly been to. I’ve gotten in an elevator and gone as far up as the public can go in the Space Needle, Washington Monument, Gateway Arch and Empire State Building. I took boats out to Alcatraz and Fort Sumter (both in 2016, which was quite a year for travel within the U.S. for us), so those are a definite “yes.”
I took a train up to Pikes Peak when I was in high school. I was just complaining to my mom about that trip, so I’m glad to add it to my list, so something good came out of it.
I paid my admission to Zion and Yellowstone national parks and saw most of what was interesting there, so those definitely count. I’ve twice visited the Grand Canyon. While I didn’t really go in the canyon, I would say looking over it counts.
I’ve been in Times Square, the French Quarter, the Las Vegas Strip, St. Augustine and Central Park, so those count.
Even though it was 40 years ago that I went to the Magic Kingdom, I can say I’ve been to Walt Disney World.
A couple places I went to in the early 2000s were the Wright Brothers Memorial and the Liberty Bell. These were just before I had a cell phone with a camera, so I would probably remember them better if I had actual photos (never believe anyone who says taking pictures ruins the moment. It’s the only way to recall half the stuff I do!). But I’m pretty sure I went, so they count.
The Chicago River is an unusual one. I haven’t been in the river (thankfully) or on a boat on the water, but my wife and I walked along the river last year, to the point we had to walk up a super-tall creepy staircase to get back to the street level to go to our hotel. You would think they would have picked a better known Chicago landmark like the Willis (formerly Sears) Tower or Wrigley Field. But I suppose the iconic parts of the river are the buildings that run up against it, as well as the cool bridges, which I have definitely seen.
I also have clearly been to the Alamo and River Walk. With the rivalry between Texas cities, a Dallas sports radio host I follow on Twitter complained about San Antonio getting two entries on this list, especially with the sites practically next to each other. Oh well, the River Walk is unique, if nothing else.
There are some other sites on the list that I have viewed from a relatively close distance. I’ve seen the Hollywood Sign from Griffith Park, which is close enough in my book. I’ve also looked at Mount Rushmore and Niagara Falls from safe viewing points. Those seem like places you don’t want to get too close to. The one asterisk might be that I saw Niagara Falls from Canada, and this is a list of United States attractions. Close enough.
After watching what happened to Fredo in “The Godfather Part II,” Lake Tahoe is another one best viewed from a scenic overlook. So that counts.
I’ve driven across the Golden Gate Bridge several times, and taken pictures from an overlook, so I think that counts. I don’t think I want to walk across it.
I visited the Mall of America in 2010, so that counts as having seen it, though I don’t think I spent as much time there as some other people. Before I went, I read you can see the whole mall in three hours. It took me 45 minutes to see it. I remember it being more of a mall built around an amusement park, when I thought the amusement park was just a small part of the mall going in.
I haven’t been inside the White House, but I’ve been right up to the gate, and even saw Tom Brokaw doing a broadcast on the lawn in 2005. So that’s close enough.
And we walked through Arlington National Cemetery to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on my ninth grade class trip. Even though that was a long time ago, it still counts.
However, I’m going to have to put a “no” by the Everglades. I saw them when I flew into Fort Lauderdale, but I don’t think that did them justice. Another marginal “no” is South Beach. I drove through there with my dad in 2012 but didn’t actually see the beach and didn’t take any photos.
So, by my count, that’s 31 of 34 places that I’ve been to. The three I haven’t been to are in Hawaii and Florida, which shows me I need to spend more time in tropical areas.
But, in the end, I’ve done pretty darn well seeing the United States. Before our recent trip to Ireland and Scotland, I said I would rather keep seeing the U.S. than start with international travel. But, while there are lots of places I’d like to visit again, this list is a pretty good indicator that I’ve seen a lot of the U.S., and it was a good time to start seeing other parts of the world.