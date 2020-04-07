Well, as I’m sure you know by now, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson finally announced a statewide stay-at-home order.
I’d like to say it’s about time. Prior to the announcement, I saw statistics that more than 90 percent of Americans were under some sort of stay-at-home order because of COVID-19. That includes residents of counties, like St. Louis and Jefferson (but unlike Franklin), that had declared their own stay-at-home orders, even though their state had not.
Not that there was a huge difference between requiring people to stay home, unless it’s essential, and what we had the last few weeks in Franklin County. That was pretty much to make non-essential businesses, like hair salons and movie theaters, close, while still allowing people to drive and walk around as they please, as long as they social distance.
I definitely noticed fewer cars on the road coming in Monday morning (though with my luck I still got stuck behind the one big, slow truck on the road). But once I got to Downtown Union, where many businesses and government offices have been closed (at least to the public) for weeks, it was no easier to find a parking space than it was last week (though much easier than it was before the closures).
By the time I drove home Monday, traffic seemed to be back to where it has been the last few weeks. So, maybe, the governor’s order just lead to some folks sleeping in a bit later.
As an aside, I think it’s pretty sad that the two states, as of Monday, with pro sports teams that still lack statewide stay-at-home orders are Utah and Oklahoma. Utah is where Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first known pro athlete to test positive for coronavirus, and Oklahoma is where the Jazz were about to play the Oklahoma City Thunder when everyone learned of Gobert’s positive test.
I mean, if the biggest sports stars in the state can get coronavirus, I’d imagine anyone can, and you might want to take precautions. Sounds like it’s time to strip these states of their teams — send the Thunder back to their former home in Seattle and the Jazz back to New Orleans. Then the New Orleans Pelicans, originally the Charlotte Hornets, can go back to Charlotte and the current replacement Hornets can move to St. Louis.
See, everyone’s happy! Nevermind that I would have probably proposed that even if there was no pandemic. It’s always a good time to try to sneak in pet projects.
Adventures
I don’t want to act like I’ve been perfect in all this. I’ve kind of figured that, since I have to leave the house for work, there’s not much point in staying home all the time when I’m off. I just try to social distance when I’m out.
The first weekend when we started to see closures, March 14-15, we decided to take a little trip to Indiana, a state my wife had never visited. We had been planning to go to Indianapolis for NCAA Basketball Tournament games, but with those canceled, we decided to take a quick trip to see the Abraham Lincoln Boyhood Memorial in the southern part of the state.
At the time, most national park sites were still open. This one was easy to social distance at, with my wife and I and one park ranger the only people in the visitor center and a few others scattered about the park (which is a great place to visit, if you’ve never been and it ever reopens).
The one place we went that might not have been the greatest idea was the Golden Corral buffet in Evansville. But it’s been more than three weeks and we’ve been OK so far.
We stopped for lunch on the way home in Mt. Vernon, Ill., and it was pretty alarming how different it was than in Indiana. The staff at the restaurant we visited were already wearing gloves and preparing to go drive-thru only. This was before schools even closed in Missouri.
The following weekend, March 21-22, we took a little day trip down to Washington State Park.
I posted a joke about being “back at a Washington State Park” on my Facebook that I hoped my friends from my time in Washington state would get, but, unsurprisingly, none of them cared. Maybe my writing that they should get a basketball team back will win them back!
There weren’t very many people at the state park. The biggest annoyance was a kid who skateboarded in circles around us. Well that and that the trails were either muddy or downright flooded because of so much rain.
We needed to go to Walmart on Sunday, March 28, and instead of going to one close by, like a normal person, we decided to take a road trip to Rolla. We didn’t stay long, but I can say people there seem less concerned about social distancing than here.
One guy in Walmart, standing right in front of the milk coolers, started sneezing repeatedly like it was raining black pepper. He did put his arm in his elbow, but it was a lot of sneezing. I was a little uncomfortable walking through the shrapnel to get to the milk.
Another man starts grabbing stuff off the shelf right next to my wife and flippantly says “I’m invading your space.”
A friend of mine who spends a lot of time in Rolla advised us to check out the Lions Club Park. It was a lovely park, but I was pretty disturbed by how many kids were playing on the playground, this after Union and Washington had already shut their playgrounds.
Obviously, things aren’t perfect here. Union had to close its basketball courts because they were so crowded with young people. But it seems like people are taking things more seriously than in places like Rolla.
And I’m taking things more seriously, as well. This past weekend, I left the house only briefly to go to the grocery store.
With COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County, we can no longer say it’s something going on elsewhere.