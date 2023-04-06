It’s time to talk about one of the few pet peeves I have with the city of Union — its flag.
I really started thinking about city flags after watching a YouTube video on a channel called “Geography King.” Over 48 minutes, the host, Kyle, went over survey grades on city flags introduced between 2015 and 2022 that were given by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), which, according to its website is “an international, non-profit, scholarly organization dedicated to vexillology, the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political and social significance.” The 312 flags were given ratings between ‘A’ and ‘F,’ with 46 flags, or 15 percent, receiving ‘A’s,’ but 143 flags, or 46 percent, getting ‘F’s.’
NAVA has five basic principles for flags:
1. Keep it simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.
2. Use meaningful symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.
3. Use 2 or 3 basic Colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag to three which contrast well and come from the standard color set.
4. No lettering or seals. Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal.
5. Be distinctive or be related. Avoid duplicating other flags, but use similarities to show connections.
Union’s flag, which is just the city seal on a white background, does not really meet any of these qualifications. And the city seal doesn’t really say much about the city. Other than a lot of words, the seal is basically an eagle standing on what looks kind of like an NFL logo without “NFL” on it.
And the flags I’ve seen appear to only have the Union seal on one side. That would be cool if Union wanted to be like the state of Oregon and have different images on each side, but only having an image on one side is kind of lame.
Of the flags in NAVA’s top 25 best from the seven-year period, two were from Missouri — West Plains and Springfield. They both have pretty cool designs that, presumably, are supposed to resemble something associated with the city. Like the rest of the top 25, they contain no words.
Sadly, three of the 25 worst new flags were also from Missouri. Two of these, Republic and Richmond Heights, feature plain white backgrounds (like with Union, rarely a good idea), with the city logo and name of the city in large letters. Making them even worse are their interchangeable city slogans, “Growing Together” for Republic and “Progress with Tradition” for Richmond Heights. The flags are very similar to Odessa, Texas, another bottom 25 dweller and a place where I used to live.
Ballwin, another Missouri city in the bottom 25, at least has a black background for its flag, instead of white, with a yellow rectangle outline containing the large word “Ballwin,” along with the year the city was founded (1837).
Since the video came out, Kansas City has introduced a new flag. It’s basically two horizontal stripes with the fountain logo that was on previous flags over it. I thought it was pretty good, and, according to the Kansas City NPR station, NAVA expert Ted Kaye agreed that it is a major improvement over the super-wordy former flag.
For whatever reason, Washington’s flag that was introduced in 2020 was not graded by NAVA. I had a feeling the flag with a blue background and red and white city logo would not fare well if it had been rated. It is both wordy, with “City of Washington, Missouri” and busy, with everything from St. Francis Borgia church to a bicycle crammed into a small circle (along with the sun, something we don’t see enough of around here).
I did some reporting and reached out to Kaye, NAVA’s secretary, to see why Washington was omitted from the ratings, as well as what the rating might have been had Washington been graded. In an emailed response, Kaye confirmed my concerns:
“We must have missed Washington’s flag update, so it was not included in our recent survey,” Kaye said. “However, if it had been, I expect it would have received an ‘F’ grade. That’s what other similar designs received. Seals make for unsuccessful flag designs, for several reasons. ... If it considers a flag redesign, Washington may find an opportunity to upgrade its branding to the outside, and its city’s image to its residents.”
For more information on what goes into flag standards, Kaye refered to NAVA’s “Good Flag, Bad Flag” guidebook, which can be found at nava.org/good-flag-bad-flag. He also pointed to a TED Talk with the “flag obsessed” Roman Mars, called “Why city flags may be the worst-designed thing you’ve never noticed,” which has been viewed nearly 7 million times. That certainly shows you there is more interest in the topic that you might think. That video can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y8p895c5.
So, at least Union isn’t alone in having a bad flag, and, unlike Washington, they apparently haven’t really tried.
In the “Geography King” video, Kyle added another qualification that differed slightly from NAVA — not making a city flag too “South Parky.” He was referring to the crudely animated show, where everything looks like it was made of construction paper. One flag that made NAVA’s top 25 that fell into Kyle’s “South Park” category was Pocatello, Idaho, which features a mountain design that could resemble the peaks seen on the early years of “South Park.”
With all that in mind, I will offer my suggestion for the new Union flag. Union is almost two communities, one on the east, the other to the west, each on hills, with the Bourbeuse River in between.
To symbolize this, I would make some sort of design with two simple hills, with a subtle “U” shape to the valley in between, to symbolize the letter the city loves to use (while trying to avoid an actual letter, which would break NAVA’s rule). I would then put a river with some combination of red, white and blue stars and stripes, as a nod to the city’s patriotic sounding name.
I know there is potential for things to get South Parky or worse with my flag idea if someone wants to actually make it, but anything would be better than what Union has now. Let’s hope the city considers some type of change.
There are many things to criticize St. Louis for, but its iconic Fleur-de-lis flag is not one of them. The flag is simple but stands out, particularly among countless city logo/slogan flags. It's time the area around St. Louis started taking their flags seriously as well.