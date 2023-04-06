Union flag
Buy Now

The city of Union flag appears to have a backward seal, with the unadorned side showing.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

It’s time to talk about one of the few pet peeves I have with the city of Union ­— its flag.

I really started thinking about city flags after watching a YouTube video on a channel called “Geography King.” Over 48 minutes, the host, Kyle, went over survey grades on city flags introduced between 2015 and 2022 that were given by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), which, according to its website is “an international, non-profit, scholarly organization dedicated to vexillology, the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political and social significance.” The 312 flags were given ratings between ‘A’ and ‘F,’ with 46 flags, or 15 percent, receiving ‘A’s,’ but 143 flags, or 46 percent, getting ‘F’s.’

Tags