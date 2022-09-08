It was appropriate that retired University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley was honored for his 90th birthday at the game we went to Saturday. The experience reminded me of something Dooley once said.
Back in the early 1990s, ESPN brought Dooley on for a segment during a Georgia-Arkansas basketball game to explain Arkansas’ “40 Minutes of Hell” playing style. Always a southern gentleman, Dooley instead called it “40 Minutes of the Devil.”
So, out of respect for Dooley, I will avoid “cursing” and call this, “The Trip From the Devil.”
I’d been talking about going to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta for a while. Defending national champion Georgia was facing the Oregon Ducks, for whom my wife has long been a fan. I was a fan of all the Northwest Pac-12 Conference teams when I lived in Washington State and Oregon between 2013 and 2020.
We attended several Ducks games when we lived in the Northwest, and the Oregon ticket office still calls me trying to get me to buy season tickets now.
Plus, we went to see Oregon State open the season at Purdue in 2021, so I figured we should be fair and go see the rival Ducks start play in Atlanta this year.
And it would be cool to see Georgia play after winning the title last year. I lived in Augusta, Georgia when the Bulldogs last won a championship in 1980, under Vince Dooley, and was a huge fan of the team. My dad, being a South Carolina Gamecock, would not take me to see Georgia play back then. While I later learned dad was right, and renounced my Bulldog fandom soon after we moved from Georgia in 1983, l still thought it would be neat to finally see them play while defending national champions, even 41 years later.
Also, the game was being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. I’ve wanted to see the gargantuan retractable roof stadium since it opened in 2017 but never had the chance. With 76,000 people in attendance, it was certainly the largest indoor event we've been to since the pandemic started.
My hope became a reality when my wife got me tickets for the Sept. 3 game for my birthday. I figured that, since she did that for me, the least I could do was go somewhere she would like to see. I’ve been to the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta a couple times, but I know she wants to see it, so I bought tickets, totaling $80 for the pair, to go at 1 p.m. Saturday. With the game starting at 3:30 p.m. and the aquarium within walking distance of the stadium, I figured we could see the aquarium and head over to the game.
So we left after work Friday and made it to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, southeast of Nashville, that night. That’s where the problems started.
First, I was not double, but triple-charged for the room, and it came off our debit, not credit card, so we were already in a bit of a hole financially. Then, I got four hours of sleep, so the four-hour drive to Atlanta was a challenge.
Even though it was nearly three hours before the game, traffic in downtown Atlanta was already a nightmare. The aquarium parking garage was full and other places wanted between $30 and $60 to park. A woman told us to follow “four lights and four rights” to get to a place to park for the aquarium, but after moving at a snail’s pace for close to an hour, it was clear we were going in circles.
I gave up and decided to drive to a MARTA rail station with a parking lot. I figured we could go to the aquarium after the game since it is supposed to be open until 9 p.m. Like MetroLink in St. Louis, MARTA gets a bad rap. But I always liked taking it when I lived in Atlanta for a couple years, a decade ago.
MARTA was, basically, the same as I remember it. Parking at the station was free and easy to find (Bulldog fans probably think they’re too good for public transit). While the trains were on the older side, they got us to Mercedes-Benz Stadium within seven minutes. The staff was helpful and the station secure, with one attempted fare-jumper immediately getting chased off.
The stadium was impressive, but the best part was the food. The Falcons are known for keeping concession prices reasonable. My wife and I each got shrimp po’ boys with fries for $12, along with refillable sodas in souvenir plastic cups for $4 each.
They did charge taxes, so it ended up being a little over $34 total (I’ve never seen taxes charged on stadium concessions before, but it appears to be becoming a thing. I saw a Texas Tech fan post that their stadium now adds taxes on concessions). I think the food we purchased would have cost more than $60 total in a lot of stadiums.
They had plenty of tables you could stand at while eating if you didn't want to wait to get to your seat. It made me a bit nervous about being close to, potentially even more people who could have COVID, but I was more worried about finishing my food before kickoff.
We took our seats near the top of the upper deck, around mostly rowdy Georgia fans, but with some Oregon fans sprinkled in. I feel bad for those who actually came all the way from Oregon, because the game was ugly. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 to start the season, absolutely routed No. 11 Oregon 49-3. The Ducks were debuting a new coaching staff, but it was still pathetic.
We decided we’d seen enough after three quarters and headed over to the aquarium to try to use our tickets. We got there to see a huge line of people dressed like wizards and video game characters waiting to get in. It turned out the aquarium closed early to have a Dragon Con VIP night, without sending me any notification.
So that was $80 down the drain.
After getting back to our car, we did decide to make one more stop before driving to our hotel for the night in Dalton, Georgia. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has appeared on several of our favorite food television shows, including “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Bizarre Foods,” but we’d only eaten from their reduced menu at an Atlanta Braves game several years ago.
Going to the main restaurant was much better. We started off with deep-fried ribs to share, then I had their Terlingua Pride sandwich, made of brisket, topped with brisket chili, melting cheese, brisket, pickle and onion.
It was a little bit of heaven to end a devil of a day.