Geoff Folsom
Buy Now

Geoff Folsom outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He wore green to support the Ducks but was one of the few people in the stadium not wearing team gear.

 Maria Folsom

It was appropriate that retired University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley was honored for his 90th birthday at the game we went to Saturday. The experience reminded me of something Dooley once said.

Back in the early 1990s, ESPN brought Dooley on for a segment during a Georgia-Arkansas basketball game to explain Arkansas’ “40 Minutes of Hell” playing style. Always a southern gentleman, Dooley instead called it “40 Minutes of the Devil.”

Tags