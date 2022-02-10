As part of the once-a-decade update of its comprehensive plan, the city of Union is conducting an online survey to get feedback from the community about how the city is doing.
This follows several in-person meetings Union held with aldermen, committee members and others in town to see what they think priorities should be. Among the things that many of the participants seem to agree on are the needs for more parking downtown, along with different types of businesses, and bringing life to the area along the Bourbeuse River.
The survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, has 28 questions and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/UnionCompPlanSurvey. I filled the survey out a couple weeks ago, and then realized my answers would make for a good column topic.
I won’t answer every question (plus, some of them are kind of redundant), but you should take the survey yourself and let the city know how you feel.
Among the questions and my answers:
What places in Union do you currently use/ visit?
I don’t use medical facilities in Union, because there aren’t many options. I do like Union’s park and recreation facilities, though I agree with some in the public meetings who have expressed a desire for a newer recreation center, possibly with an indoor pool.
I use Union stores when I can, including buying groceries and gas.
What kinds of places is Union missing?
One thing that came up in the meetings in response to this is retail stores, which I agree with. One issue with that is many types of stores are hurt by Amazon, so they aren’t expanding at a fast rate. That means getting retail is tough. But I would love a record store or sporting goods store.
While Union has some good fast food places and some nicer restaurants, it is really missing that middle level fast casual-type restaurant, where you feel comfortable getting take-out or sitting down to eat. This includes everything from Chipotle to a better variety of sandwich shops.
If you can’t buy something in Union, where do you typically travel to visit those stores? (Check all that apply)
I could answer “all of the above” to this. I go to Target in Washington, Schnucks in Eureka, Trader Joe’s in Chesterfield, record stores in St. Louis County and the baseball card store in St. Charles County.
How do you normally travel around Union and/or to your job?
Like much of the area, cars are the only realistic option. Some kind of public transportation into St. Louis would be great.
How often do you visit Downtown Union?
Because I cover county and city meetings, I visit more than once per week. But I rarely come early or stick around after the meeting, because there is not a lot other than sit-down bars/restaurants and law offices. The city could definitely use quick-serve places like a coffee or ice cream shop. But I get the concerns about parking. I don’t mind walking, but a problem with a “courthouse square” setup is you have to cross several streets to even go a short distance, which is nerve-racking because people don’t always yield to pedestrians.
Please tell me three to five things that you think are strengths of Union.
Union has two great, yet different parks, with City Park closer to downtown and the more modern Veterans Memorial Park on the outskirts. They have everything from fishing to a splash pad.
Union has good industry with companies like Volpi in its industrial parks.
Union has fun businesses like a movie theater and bowling alley, stuff not every city its size has.
Please tell me three to five things that you think are opportunities for improvement to Union as it is today.
We’ve gone over this earlier with downtown and the river, but one thing I don’t think gets a lot of attention is the opportunity at the interchange of Interstate 44 and Highway 50. Back when Route 66 was an official national highway and it ran into 50 just east of Union, you could make a case those were the two greatest east-west roads in the country.
To me, that screams for a 24-hour roadside attraction. That could mean a large convenience store like Wally’s or Buc-ee’s, both of which are expanding into Missouri, or at least a truck stop with a nice fast food option.
Maybe they could even try for a casino and/or sports book at the site. It might take some annexation, but, so far, the interchange is a missed opportunity.
One specific thing I would like to see downtown is something done with the block between the new City Hall and United Bank of Union. I’ve mentioned before that a city plaza and green space would be great, but anything would be an improvement over the site’s current state, even a parking lot.
And an online-only bonus I forgot to include in print: There was some discussion in the meetings about the need for higher-end homes as families grow.
That might be correct, but the city should not forget smaller families. When we moved to Union, we were not able to find a rental property that allowed pets in the city. That is something the city should work on.
If it comes down to a choice of getting rid of our dogs (which I wouldn't even know how to do) or living outside Union, that's a no-brainer.