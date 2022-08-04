Things were much simpler when I first started buying my own tickets to sporting events and concerts nearly 30 years ago.
I remember when the Texas Rangers then-new ballpark opened in 1994. The cheapest tickets were $4, with the seats closest to the field $14, which is not a huge difference. Unless you were buying tickets for a large family or group, that usually meant you bought the best seats available. If you were sitting in the nosebleeds, it was because those were the only seats that had not been sold.
In the late 1990s, that started to change. The better seats started going way up in price and teams started charging more for games on better dates or against good teams. While you can still sometimes get a seat to a Cardinals game for darn near that $4, if you want to sit in the lower level behind home plate, you are looking at $70 for a weekday game against the Colorado Rockies, more if you want a luxury seat.
But there was one place where you could still buy the best seats in the house for a reasonable price — Bruce Springsteen concerts. I fell in love with the Boss’ music around 15 years ago and first saw him in 2008. At that show, all tickets were $98, so I bought the best seats I could and ended up on the floor.
It was an amazing, addicting experience. I’ve seen Bruce 10 times since. The price for the best tickets rose to around $150 the last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured the United States in 2016. That’s not cheap, but it’s well below what other top classic rock acts like the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney charged for their best seats.
Bruce’s ticket prices allowed us to see four shows on the 2016 tour, in Portland, Oregon, a few hours from our home at the time, as well as in Oakland and Los Angeles, California and Washington, D.C. Seeing multiple shows is something Springsteen’s fans have long enjoyed.
Our luck in getting good seats varied. In Portland, we were able to get on the floor, but in Oakland we were in the last row of the upper deck. We had fun either way.
So I was excited when after seven years away, it was announced that Bruce and E Street would be touring the U.S. again in 2023. I thought of how many shows I could realistically get to.
With inflation and everything, we expected ticket prices to increase somewhat. But we hoped that since Springsteen recently sold his music catalog to Sony for $500 million, he might cut the fans a break. No such luck.
Tour dates were announced two weeks ago, and the first disappointment was no St. Louis show. The closest Springsteen will play, at least on the first leg of the U.S. tour, will be Kansas City. It’s on a Saturday, which is nice, but it’s in February, when travel is difficult because of potential snow.
Another letdown was that Bruce is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program for the tour. This requires fans to apply to be able to buy tickets, so they can test to see if you are a real person or a ticket scalping robot. I’ve had poor luck with Verified Fan in the past, and that continued with this tour.
I applied for Verified Fan for five shows on the Springsteen tour and got put on the “waitlist” for each. And since I’ve never heard of anyone getting off the waitlist, that meant that I could not buy tickets until 3 p.m. the day they went on sale, five hours after the verified people had access to them.
The Kansas City tickets did not go on sale until Wednesday, July 27, a week after they started selling in other places.
But it did not take long after ticket sales began before the complaining started. The days of people who aren’t rich being able to afford the best seats were over.
Standing room tickets by the stage that were $150 in 2016 now had a face value around $400. A seat toward the back of the lower arena level in Kansas City is now $300.
But Ticketmaster also has something called platinum tickets, where it seemingly charges whatever it wants, as well as dynamic pricing, where prices can change at any moment. Backstreets, a Springsteen fan site, tweeted a screenshot of Ticketmaster trying to charge $4,400 for a seat on the floor, but well away from the stage, for the show in Tampa.
By the time I was allowed to buy tickets for the Kansas City show, little was left except for resale (or scalped) tickets and overpriced platinum. The only good news is the shows are not until February, so there is time for prices to go down or at least for me to try to get Santa Claus to try to get tickets for me.
Waiting is not ideal, though, since I would rather take the train to Kansas City that time of year. And those seats will become more scarce and rise in price (I guess Amtrak has been doing dynamic pricing for a while).
Luckily, one of the shows is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where ticket prices are already dropping. Bruce played in nearby Oklahoma City in 2016 and prices ended up going for well below face value. It’s a five-hour drive and it’s on a school night, but I might have to do Tulsa.
There also are theories that tickets are being held back to increase demand, so releasing more tickets also could lower prices in the future.
As Bruce sang in “Land of Hope and Dreams,” maybe “faith will be rewarded.” I have my fingers crossed.
I still love Bruce’s music and hope to attend at least one show, but the ticket ordeal has shaken my faith a bit. I have been wanting to go see the “Bruce Springsteen Live!” exhibit, also in Tulsa, but I now figure I will be giving him enough money if I go to a concert.
Based on the Springsteen message board where recent threads are titled “Boycott!!!”, “GREED OR EGO?????” and “Sad to see Bruce’s legacy destroyed in a day,” some people are more upset than me. That message board had been pretty dead in recent years, but ever since the ticket debacle, I seem to get an email alert about a new (usually angry) topic being posted every few minutes.
So the era of regular fans getting good seats to big events is officially dead. I guess it’s time to invest in some binoculars.