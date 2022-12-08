I’ve been begging my wife to go with me on a day trip to Springfield, Illinois for a while now.
There are a couple stores I wanted to visit, and I also wanted to see some different parts of Route 66 between here and there. But seeing how we’ve already seen most of the Abraham Lincoln-related attractions in Springfield, she didn’t really see the point of going.
So I decided to go by myself Wednesday, Nov. 30, when I had the day off and my wife was working. I got off to a late start but made it to Springfield by 1:30 p.m., with my first stop the Cozy Dog Drive-In.
The Cozy Dog is an iconic Route 66 stop that claims to be the birthplace of the corn dog. To prepare for the trip, I watched an old episode of “Man vs. Food” where host Adam Richman visited Cozy Dog before his main eating challenge across town.
I bought a corn dog, medium soda and pork tenderloin sandwich for a reasonable price under $10. The corn dog was fine, but the pork tenderloin, with a patty nearly the size of a Frisbee, really stole the show.
Then I was off to Scheel’s, a gargantuan sporting goods store. They have stores throughout the Midwest and Rocky Mountain states, with Springfield the closest to us. I had only been to one Scheel’s store previously and that was while on a job interview in Rapid City, South Dakota in 2011. That store was underwhelming, but this two-story location was totally different.
Outside were statues of various sports competitors, as well as Illinois native Ronald Reagan. Inside was a working Ferris wheel under a soaring glass roof.
I was initially drawn to the team sports items and was surprised to see items from most NFL and NBA teams. It reminded me of stores from my childhood like Merle Harmon’s Fan Fair, where they carried items from all different teams. It was a change from many sports-related stores of today. For instance, if you go to a sports store in St. Louis, it would be unusual to see baseball items for a team other that the Cardinals. And if you don’t like the Cardinals, you can go to the internet to find paraphernalia from other teams.
I was surprised to see more Dallas Mavericks items than they had at the Rally House I visited on my recent trip to Texas. Unfortunately, Scheel’s did not have much in my size.
It was a little like walking around a mall without interior walls, with everything from toys to guns to lots of clothes, household knickknacks and even a candy store. They had games like a shooting gallery and mini bowling alley. Unfortunately, they charged for the games, which seems silly since people are already buying other items from Scheel’s.
They even had an animatronic Lincoln. It was a visually impressive place, but I ended up not buying anything.
I set a deadline of 3:30 to get out of town, so I could make it home around the time my wife did. It was getting close to 3, so I planned one more stop — Meijer. That store is similar to a Walmart Supercenter, except Meijer carries lots of items hard to find elsewhere, most notably, one of my favorite sodas, Diet Mountain Dew Code Red.
Diet Code Red has long been available only in certain parts of the country. They had it in St. Louis when I first moved to the area in 2020, but the pandemic helped eliminate some slower-selling sodas.
My wife has told me numerous times to give up on trying to find Diet Code Red, but I’ve always found it somewhere.
The Springfield Meijer was the last place I saw Diet Code Red available, but that was back in November 2021. Sadly, they did not have it this time. I finally began to believe my wife was right -- it is gone for good this time.
I was able to get some other hard-to-find items, like Diet Faygo Redpop and High Fiber V-8.
It was right at 3:30 when I left Meijer. I made one more mandatory stop at Portillo’s to bring Italian beef sandwiches home.
This pushed me back a bit since no one said anything when I pulled up to the drive-thru speaker. A woman behind me started honking, like I could get the employees to respond.
I yelled "hello" at the speaker and did not hear back, so I pulled up to the window. They finally took my order (the food managed to still be good when I made it home).
Then, with the help of a Route 66 app I downloaded, I started heading down Illinois Highway 4, which was Route 66 for four years after it opened in 1926, before the route moved over closer to the current Interstate 55 corridor.
Except for a few murals, the road lacked a lot of the kitschy attractions Route 66 is known for. But one thing I really liked about the highway was they had Route 66 signs that would tell you where there were routes that were different from the current Highway 4. I didn’t have time to do all of these, but the couple I did drive on were really neat.
I imagine the narrow road I turned doesn’t look much different than it did in the “Roaring ‘20s,” with old farmhouses spaced out. With the ubiquitous Illinois corn harvested for the season, it made the drive all the more eerie, especially as darkness approached.
I am sure there are plenty of sections of Route 66 from alignments off the main road in Missouri that could be better marked.
Even after dark, the drive was still fun because of the Christmas light displays in some of the towns. The best was in Carlinville, where the whole town square was full of lights.
I had a couple delays, which pushed my arrival home back to nearly 7 p.m., about 90 minutes after I wanted. I got off the main road and my phone gave me directions down a muddy dirt road. Not wanting to get stuck, I turned around, adding even more time to my journey.
Then traffic stopped after I got back on Highway 4. I looked over and saw a small, cute dog that appeared to have been hit by a car. I won’t give details, but it was one of the more horrific things I’ve ever seen. And I couldn’t look away because the people in the car in front of me got out to help the dog, so I was stuck behind them.
When I arrived home, I hugged our dogs extra hard.
But I did get one encouraging message as I checked Facebook before bed. A Mountain Dew ad popped up. At the end, it showed bottles of several varieties of Mountain Dew, including Mountain Dew Code Red Zero, which I assumed is like Diet Code Red. I have yet to see this product in a store, but it was a hopeful note to end the day.