After months of anticipation, my wife and I finally got to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play a rip roaring show last week.

I didn’t buy tickets when they first went on sale due to ridiculously high prices. But my wife came through and got me tickets to see the Boss in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Christmas. I initially thought about also going to see his Kansas City show Saturday, Feb. 18, but, with not as many changes to the band’s setlist as in past tours, we decided one show was good enough, at least for this leg of the tour.

Tags