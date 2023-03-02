After months of anticipation, my wife and I finally got to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play a rip roaring show last week.
I didn’t buy tickets when they first went on sale due to ridiculously high prices. But my wife came through and got me tickets to see the Boss in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Christmas. I initially thought about also going to see his Kansas City show Saturday, Feb. 18, but, with not as many changes to the band’s setlist as in past tours, we decided one show was good enough, at least for this leg of the tour.
This turned out to be the right call, because the Tulsa show ended up being two songs longer than the Kansas City show. In fact, with 25 songs played (which is still more than most bands ever approach), Kansas City was the shortest Springsteen show in a decade.
We headed down to Tulsa the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 21, for what would be my 12th Springsteen concert (11th with the E Street Band) and my wife’s sixth. And we learned that at 73, Springsteen still is tough to beat for combining theatrics, enthusiasm and songs that run the emotional gamut. There’s still plenty of gas in the tank.
The Tulsa show was also a bit better than some others because the whole band was back. Several members had missed recent concerts with mild COVID-19 cases.
Heading into the show, the Tulsa concert was looking like it was going to be one of the lesser attended nights of the tour. Tickets behind the stage were available for $5 on the secondary market, with good lower level seats going for less than $100. While people were sitting throughout the arena (with the exception of some unsold areas behind the stage), there were lots of empty seats, so it looked like the poor scalpers took a bath.
There’s an old legend that Bruce plays an even better show when he sees empty seats. I’m not sure if that is true, but based on the songs played and the way the band sounded, I think Tulsa was above average for the tour.
The band came out, about 10 minutes before 8 p.m., with Bruce noting they were on “living on Tulsa time tonight,” before breaking into “No Surrender” off the classic 1984 album “Born in the USA.” I had been feeling under the weather all day, but, like with previous shows, when Bruce starts, the adrenaline kicks in and all life’s problems disappear for a while.
They played an emotional show at just under three hours in length. That was about an hour shorter than when I last saw E Street in 2016 in Washington, D.C., but I was not complaining. After all everyone has been through in the last seven years, we felt fortunate to see Bruce rock again.
While the setlist has not changed much from night to night, it is a solid group of songs, telling a story about getting older.
One of the things we Bruce fans judge a show on is how many “personal premiers” we heard. I got six, which is a far cry from the 15 I got in D.C. Of those six songs I heard live for the first time, five were from “Letter to You” and “Only the Strong Survive,” which came out in 2020 and 2022, respectively. But I love hearing the new songs. Particularly great were “If I Was The Priest” which Springsteen wrote in 1972 but did not release until “Letter to You,” and his cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift” (which has not been played in the two shows since Tulsa, so we were lucky to see it).
But the one classic song that I heard live for the first time was the indisputable highlight of the show. “Backstreets” had been Bruce’s most-played song that I had not seen live. I had tickets to a show in Virginia Beach in 2016 that was postponed because of a storm. Bruce ended up playing it at the rescheduled show, which we were not able to attend.
But I finally got “Backstreets” in Tulsa. And the way Bruce set it up was outstanding, telling about the last time he saw George Theiss, whose death left Springsteen as the only living member of his first band, the Castiles. They played the recent “Last Man Standing” before going into “Backstreets,” sharing memories of Theiss toward the end of the song, then adding “Now I’m gonna carry everything else right here,” with Bruce holding his hand over his heart .
Having witnessed “Backstreets,” I’ve now seen every song off Bruce’s great 1975 album “Born to Run” performed live at some point.
The show also featured a nearly 15-minute long "Kitty's Back." The song is not everyone's cup of tea, but I loved how it gave Bruce a chance to feature the expanded band with horn and choir sections. Then, "The E Street Shuffle" was highlighted by a "drum off" between longtime drummer Max Weinberg and new percussionist Anthony Almonte. It just added to the fun of the night.
The show hit a bit of a lull for three songs, especially “Wrecking Ball,” the title track of Bruce’s 2012 album. I like the “Wrecking Ball” album, but it has so many better songs to play, even ones that would fit the show’s theme.
But things were reinvigorated with “The Rising” and the E-Street staple “Badlands.” The encore, where the band didn’t even leave the stage before starting to play again, included “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” the tour premiere of “Bobby Jean” and “Dancing in the Dark.” The final song for the full band was “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” which remained the only song I have seen at every Bruce show I have attended.
The band left, leaving Bruce and an acoustic guitar for “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” another song about loss off “Letter to You.” I’ve heard Bruce play this song once before, when we saw “Springsteen on Broadway” in 2021. There, Bruce shockingly replaced the song “Born to Run” with “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” making that the only Springsteen show where I have not seen “Born to Run.”
Despite being a new song, seeing “I’ll See You In My Dreams” on Broadway was my most memorable moment since the pandemic started. And seeing it again in Tulsa was right up there, with tears of reflection once again flowing.
Instead of his traditional “We’ll be seeing ya,” Springsteen ended the show with “God bless, safe travels home.” The goodbye has increased speculation this could be the last E Street Band tour.
But with the tour expected to go into 2024, I hope it isn’t my last time seeing Bruce and the band. But, if it is, what a way to finish.
UPDATE: I have purchased tickets for a Springsteen stadium show later this year, so I should get to see him rock at least once more!
Here are my current rankings the Springsteen shows I have attended, though I have the right to change my mind from day to day:
1. Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park), 2016
2. Chicago (Wrigley Field 2), 2012
3. Oakland, 2016
4. Los Angeles (1), 2016
5. New York ("Springsteen on Broadway"), 2021
6. Louisville, 2012
7. Tulsa, 2023
8. New Orleans (Jazz Fest), 2012
9. Atlanta, 2012
10. Dallas, 2008
11. Portland, 2016
12. Austin, 2009