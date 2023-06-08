On our recent trip out west, we’d planned to spend Wednesday, May 31, in Portland, Oregon. We were hoping to find an event to go to that night.
Our original hope was to attend a Portland Timbers soccer match. My wife and I became huge fans of the Timbers when I lived in the Northwest between 2013 and 2020. Unfortunately, the Timbers did not have a match scheduled the day we were going to be in Portland, but it turned out the next best thing - the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League - were going to play Angel City FC at Providence Park, the stadium the Timbers and Thorns share.
Getting back to Providence Park was really more important than who was playing. Plus the Thorns have been more successful than the Timbers recently, winning their third NWSL championship in 2022 behind league most valuable player Sophia Smith.
We love Providence Park, part of which is a modern stadium built in the last 15 years, while much of it was built in 1926. We watched the Timbers play numerous times, including a couple playoff games on the way to their only Major League Soccer title in 2015.
But it turned out the Thorns match was not the only major event of interest in Portland on May 31. Legendary English rock band The Cure scheduled a show at Portland’s Moda Center that same night. While I’d never seen The Cure or bought their music, I was intrigued, partly because of the lower than average ticket prices the band has on this tour, with frontman Robert Smith doing what he could to prevent resale of tickets above face value and even getting Ticketmaster to refund unnecessary fees to some shows.
After pressure from my friend Chris, an uber-Cure fan who used to live in St. Louis but now lives in Philadelphia, I decided to spend $114 on two tickets to the Portland Cure show. I was using a gift card my brother gave us, so it wasn’t a huge financial issue.
I even started listening to The Cure’s albums in preparation for the show, discovering I enjoyed their music.
But I felt bad about this decision. With one night in Portland, I really felt we needed to go to Providence Park, our home away from home. Then, a couple days before we left on our trip, I saw a social media post from Chris’ wife, saying they were visiting Maramec Spring in St. James, meaning they likely passed within a mile of my house without stopping to say “hi.”
I figured if Chris can’t be bothered to visit me when he’s nearby, I have no obligation to see Robert Smith because he happens to be in the same town I am visiting. So I sold The Cure tickets on their face value exchange and bought two seats for the Thorns match that same night.
We arrived in Portland just after noon Wednesday and dropped our dogs off at a pet sitter, with the pet sitter’s mother happening to be a St. Louis native. We then went to Viking Soul Food, the second of three restaurants (so far) on this trip that has been on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” I had a meatball lefse, a soft, Norwegian flatbread, which was amazing.
After checking into our motel and taking a nap, we went to the light rail station for the trip to Providence Park. It was an overwhelming feeling being back after all that has happened the last few years.
Between the game being in the middle of the week and being part of the NWSL Challenge Cup, instead of an official league match, attendance was probably somewhat below the listed 16,429 (though still very good for a women’s professional soccer match). Some fans are also likely getting tired of Timbers and Thorns owner Merritt Paulson, who has been criticized for covering up sexual misconduct scandals.
We had great seats in the older section of the stadium, five rows up. I like to sit on the aisle, so we sat down there, even though they weren’t our assigned seats. It was Portland, so no one seemed to mind.
By early in the second half, the Thorns had a 2-0 lead, with supporters setting off red smoke and moving back and forth in unison after the goals. But Angel City came back to tie it 2-2.
It was fun watching outstanding play by Thorns Olivia Moultrie, who is 17, and Christine Sinclair, 39.
Thorns stars Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith stayed on the bench until late in the game, as did Angel City’s Julie Ertz, with excitement picking up even more after they entered the match.
The excitement was even greater when Weaver scored the winning goal for Portland in the 93rd minute.
The night brought back great memories and made me want to get to some soccer matches in St. Louis. I’m sure The Cure show was great, and I’d still like to see them, but I think we made the right choice.