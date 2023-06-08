Olivia Moultrie prepares to kick the ball
Geoff Folsom

On our recent trip out west, we’d planned to spend Wednesday, May 31, in Portland, Oregon. We were hoping to find an event to go to that night.

Our original hope was to attend a Portland Timbers soccer match. My wife and I became huge fans of the Timbers when I lived in the Northwest between 2013 and 2020. Unfortunately, the Timbers did not have a match scheduled the day we were going to be in Portland, but it turned out the next best thing - the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League - were going to play Angel City FC at Providence Park, the stadium the Timbers and Thorns share.

