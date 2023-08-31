I never understood the line “It’s a pretty good crowd for a Saturday” in the Billy Joel song “Piano Man.”
I mean, wouldn’t Saturday usually be the best night of the week for a bar? I could see saying, “It’s a pretty good crowd for a Tuesday” or some night where you weren’t expecting much of a crowd.
But I got new perspective on that 50-year-old song when it played while I was waiting for the Fridley Brothers Band to take the stage at Friday’s Union High School’s All-Years Class Reunion at the large pavilion at Union City Park. The more than 200 people there was a pretty good crowd for a Friday, considering the heat index was 110 degrees at the start of the event.
The heat made it an odd night to have the reunion, in which graduates from as far back as 1947 took part. While the pavilion provided shade from the sun, the lack of circulation made the scorching air rather stifling. But I like the concept of an All-Years Class Reunion (it was also called the Multi-Year Class Reunion at times, but All-Years sounds more inclusive).
First off, I should probably make clear that I’ve never gone to one of my class reunions at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. In fact, in the one column my high school newspaper allowed me to write, I instructed readers to “shoot me dead” if they ever saw me walking the halls of Marcus after I graduated (suggesting someone shoot you at a school was the kind of thing you could say in 1993 that wouldn’t fly today).
I was turned off by people who loved the school so much, they seemed to never leave. It seemed like every week, a former student would come and hang out in our newspaper class.
But, who knows? My enthusiasm for reliving my high school days might have been stronger if we had events like the All-Years Class Reunion. The informal setting in the large pavilion is appealing (though it would have been more appealing on a slightly cooler night). I also knew people from different grades, so having people from different graduating classes, instead of just mine, also sounds fun.
And the Fridley Brothers were great, playing sets from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Mayor Bob Schmuke said the band donated their time for the event.
I was particularly impressed by Bernice Holtgreve, who graduated in 1947 and seemed more enthusiastic than anyone, dancing to the music and chatting with people from different classes. She is the matriarch of three generations of Union High graduates.
The event also helped the Union Parks and Recreation Department, which is looking to fix up the aging pavilion. All 30 tables they rented were sold for the night. They received $750 in table rentals, many of which were rented by various graduating classes, giving them a place to provide water or other beverages. Another $252 was dropped in a donation box at the event.
Until I did a Google search for it the other day, I was not aware that my own graduating class is having its 30th year reunion in October (my invitation must have been lost in the mail, or maybe they gave up after I never replied about earlier reunions). My reunion looks really overly complicated, being held over two nights. The first night has both pregame and postgame parties for Marcus’ homecoming football game, with the second night having an even larger party at a bar in an upscale megadevelopment.
My classmates must be doing better than me if they can afford all that fun.
I would take Union’s reunion over that any day. However, Union organizers did make a curious decision that would have been unfathomable in football-crazed Texas. For some reason, they held the reunion at the same time as Union High School’s season opening football game at Washington.
Yes, it was technically an away game, but it wasn’t like the Wildcats were playing in Joplin either. It would have made more sense to have the reunion on a Saturday after a Friday night home football game, to give people who are coming into town something to do over two nights if they choose. It would have also likely been cooler than the day the reunion was actually held (it couldn’t be much hotter).
But, hopefully, the organizers will learn and make the All-Years Class Reunion even better in 2024.
