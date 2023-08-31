Fridley Brothers
The Fridley Brothers perform at the All-years Class Reunion in Union.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

I never understood the line “It’s a pretty good crowd for a Saturday” in the Billy Joel song “Piano Man.”

I mean, wouldn’t Saturday usually be the best night of the week for a bar? I could see saying, “It’s a pretty good crowd for a Tuesday” or some night where you weren’t expecting much of a crowd.

