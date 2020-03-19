Though I’m new to writing these, I’ve learned there are two types of columns — columns you want to write and columns you need to write.
The former tend to be about topics of interests of the writer, a personal hobby or experience or a new baby. The writer hopes the audience will also find this interesting.
The latter happens where the columnist discusses his or her thoughts or dealings on an issue impacting the community.
Well, the two types of columns collided for me.
No, this isn’t about coronavirus (that could soon be all we have to write about for a while, so I’ll push it back at least until next week). It’s about traffic on Highway 47, specifically between Washington and Union.
Each week, I go up to Washington on Tuesday and Friday to help put out the paper. In the morning, it’s so early that traffic isn’t that bad yet. But coming home, it didn’t take long for me to realize traffic is stop- (or at least slow-down) and-go the whole way.
Last Tuesday, March 10, I made the mistake of stopping at Schnucks in Washington before heading back. That pushed me back into even heavier rush-hour traffic.
Things seemed to be going pretty smoothly until I got to the intersection with Clearview Road. I’d just stopped at the traffic signal and glanced in my rearview mirror. I noticed an SUV coming at me too fast to stop. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time this has happened to me and I knew what was next — boom!
Luckily, It wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Other than some neck soreness for me, no one was injured and the vehicles were still drivable. But while we were waiting for the state trooper to arrive, I noticed a cross memorial to someone who wasn’t as fortunate.
I’ve been in much more serious crashes, where cars were totaled. But even when the wreck could have been worse, it gives me pause for a while when I drive down the same street.
But in case I started to think I was just unlucky, things got even weirder when I drove back from Washington on Friday, March 13. Just south of Washington, an SUV somehow ended up on an embankment on the side of the road. Then, as I got into Union, there looked to be another rear-end collision, this one spreading a lot more debris on the road than the one I was involved in.
The involved vehicles were pulled off onto the shoulder, while debris covered the southbound travel lane. Us drivers went into the left lane to get around, relying on the common sense of the northbound drivers to move to their shoulder to avoid a head-on crash.
Not one but two apparent accidents is not the kind of thing you want to see the next time you drive down a road after your own crash. And I’m pretty sure it’s not just because it was Friday the 13th.
So what can be done about it? I’m sure proposed projects like the Union Expressway will help. With school campuses closed and the possibility of many other civic entities or businesses shutting down or pulling back services, traffic could thin out for a while.
But, eventually, traffic congestion will come back. And when it does, everyone please drive safe and keep your mind and eyes on the road.