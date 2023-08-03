I’ve been to a handful of movies since the pandemic, but watching the current blockbuster “Oppenheimer” brought us to something I don’t think I’ve seen since the last “Star Wars” movie in 2019 -- a packed cinema.
I kept hearing about how director Christopher Nolan feels people should see “Oppenheimer” on 70 millimeter film on an IMAX screen. Unfortunately, the closest theater showing it in both 70 mm and IMAX is in Indianapolis, Indiana, and I knew I wasn’t going to convince my wife to get a pet sitter and hotel room just to see a movie.
So the best option in our area was to see “Oppenheimer” at the domed screen at the St. Louis Science Center. Unfortunately, the science center didn’t have many showings of “Oppenheimer,” since they also show their regular science films, and the showings they did have sold out well in advance.
That left a few other options for area theaters showing “Oppenheimer” in either 70 mm or IMAX digital. But most of the showings I checked were completely sold out except for the first few rows. Finally, I found an IMAX showing with seats farther back from the screen in Edwardsville, Illinois. I convinced my wife that driving the hour each way to Illinois would be a chance to test out the recently repaired air conditioning on her car, so we went to Edwardsville for the 2:30 p.m. showing on Saturday, July 29.
We arrived at the theater about a half hour before the scheduled start time, giving us plenty of time to get concessions. We waited 20 minutes for them to prepare macaroni and cheese bites. I should have learned by now not to order anything I don’t already see sitting out at a crowded snack bar.
We also got an up close view of a woman berating the poor concession worker because the upgrade program she pays extra for did not get her fast enough service. This type of post-COVID entitlement made me nervous about attending a movie in a packed theater, but the audience kept quiet during the movie which was great.
After 20 minutes of previews, the movie started. It was fantastic, though not really what I expected. “Oppenheimer” was as much about politics as it was about the development of the atomic bomb. Though I lived for two years in Richland, Washington, home of Hanford, one of the Manhattan Project sites, I knew little about J. Robert Oppenheimer.
He had a fascinating, complex story that is told well over the three hour film.
I was excited about watching the lead acting performance of Cillian Murphy, since we visited his hometown of Cork on our visit to Ireland last year. He didn’t disappoint. Matt Damon also turned in a fine performance. He has gone from playing Private Ryan to playing a general, which doesn’t make me feel old at all. But several well-known actors in smaller roles, like Casey Affleck and Rami Malek, stole the show. It kind of reminded me of Oliver Stone’s “JFK” with all the cameos (and John F. Kennedy happens to provide a pivotal moment in “Oppenheimer,” as well).
Gary Oldman plays Harry Truman in a memorable scene, marking at least the second time the English actor has portrayed a man with a museum in Missouri dedicated to him. Unlike Oldman’s role as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” Truman does not come off well in “Oppenheimer.”
I thought the three-hours went by pretty quickly, though that was probably helped by Mother Nature providing her own intermission, with a storm knocking the power out for about 10 minutes right in the middle of the movie. My wife went out to the lobby to look at the storm. It was an awkward moment when the movie restarted. I wanted to text her to come back to the theater, but I didn’t want to get in trouble.
While the great sounds and visuals on “Oppenheimer” were certainly enhanced by IMAX, I’m not sure it was worth driving an hour each way to see it in that format. The IMAX screen in Edwardsville was certainly bigger than some I’ve seen, like at the theater we used to go to in Bend, Oregon where the IMAX screen wasn’t much bigger than a regular movie theater, but not as big as some others.
The one scene where IMAX likely stood out from a traditional theater was the Trinity atomic bomb test, which was visually stunning and horrifying. Because I’m a fool, I covered my ears for the explosion, even though I drove all that way for the enhanced sound, primarily for the bomb scene.
Like my favorite Nolan movie, “Memento,” the story has many twists and turns. But as someone who is challenged each week finding a way to end my column, I can say Nolan chose the perfect ending for “Oppenheimer.”
Of course, if we drive that far, we had to get something to eat before heading home.
We used to go to a Hawaiian restaurant next to the movie theater in Bend when we’d go to a show. I was excited to see there was a location of a chain called Hawaiin Bros. near the theater in Edwardsville, so we could revisit that tradition. We got nervous when we saw the power was still out at several neighboring stores, but it was working fine at the Hawaiian restaurant. All we needed was a rainbow for a great end to the day.
